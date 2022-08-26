Karen Grogan is one of the originals. She was a part of founding the Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners back in 2009.
But Grogan, a wood turner, has long held a deep appreciation for the art forms and the diversity of the pieces they can create.
“I didn’t really know the difference when I started. But woodworking is basically flatwork. These are the things are all flat pieces that can be assembled, like furniture,” she said.
On the other hand, woodturning uses a lathe, a machine that helps turn the wood while it’s carved and shaped.
“Woodturning is usually round. There is some variation but that’s true most of the time,” she said with a laugh.
That can include bowls or figurines, the latter which Grogan often makes. And next week, she and her fellow artisans will join in a new exhibition for the Jekyll Island Arts Association.
Abstract & Wooden Art, featuring the work of the Golden Isles and Woodturners along with paintings by Ute Kleeman-Sportschuetz, will open Sept. 4 at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. There will be an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday.
For the wood pieces, Grogan says there will be a multitude on display.
“We have 10 artists, both woodworkers and wood turners. They’re all from the area — Brunswick, St. Simons and Nahunta, I think. They’re are some really, really beautiful things. We have furniture, figurines,” she said. “I have some figurines and some pet urns in the show.”
The group is looking forward to sharing their work and even more so — the art form itself.
“I really hope that more people are exposed to it. I worry that it may be a dying art and we need to get some younger people interested in it,” Grogan said.
The traditional art will be paired with an interesting partner — the modern, abstract paintings of Ute Kleemann-Sportschuetz. The St. Simons Island based artist will be sharing large scale, colorful pieces for this show.
“I think it will be really interesting because the wood pieces are very traditional. The paintings I’m bringing are very large and framed canvases. There are a lot of bright colors and some mixed media collage,” Kleemann-Sportschuetz.
While the style may be different, natural materials and themes bind the two sides of the show — the wood and the paint.
“For my collages, I use a lot of rice paper, Japanese paper, with glue. I use a lot of natural materials that I find ... sand, string, tree bark,” Kleemann-Sportschuetz said. “It’s all things that I find when I’m out in nature.”
Abstract & Wooden Art will be on display through September. For more information about the Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners, visit giww.org. For details on the Jekyll Island Arts Association, visit jekyllartists.com. Details on Kleeman-Sportschuetz’s work can be found at utesart.com.