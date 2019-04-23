From running to biking to yoga, fitness is big in the Golden Isles. But it’s unlikely that even the most focused of residents knows all the options available.
However, a number of health and wellness oriented businesses are looking to change that. They will be joining forces for an event to showcase many of the options in an upbeat, postive way — it’s called the Good Vibes Fest.
Slated for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island, the fest will feature dozens of vendors including yoga instructors, massage therapists, chiropractors, physical therapists, doctors, acupuncturists and nutritional experts.
There will be hip-hop and belly dancing demos, as well as a DJ, who specializes in healing vibrational music. It will be free and open to all.
The fest is the brainchild of Patricia Ploeger, owner of OMCORE Yoga and Body on St. Simons Island.
She has hoped to bring the wellness community together for an event like this for quite some time.
“I’ve always thought it would be fun to organize an uplifting and playful event that revolves around yoga, movement and health. Good Vibes Fest will provide an opportunity for local wellness professionals to connect with each other and the community at large through teaching and demonstrating their skills, and by being available to answer questions the public may have about a variety of wellness topics,” she said.
“We hold annual art festivals, antique fairs, and various other public cultural events but we don’t currently have an event highlighting wellness. I believe it can be an important catalyst for change and for building a healthy-minded community.”
David Richardson shares those hopes. The director and physical therapist at Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons Island was eager to join the event, where he will share Advance Rehab’s new Get Glynn Fit program, among the company’s other available services and treatments.
“Our Get Glynn Fit program is designed to get people moving and started on an exercise program using a functional fitness approach. In addition to moving and exercising often, we need to be sure we are actually moving well,” Richardson said.
“We can use a very quick movement screen to highlight particular movement deficits then restore proper movement with corrective exercise and finally reinforce those patterns using a functional fitness approach.”
While movement will be a big part of the festival, so too will nutrition.
Alan Ramirez, brand chef at the new Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island, says the festival was perfect fit for his mission.
The eatery offers protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, smoothies among other items. There serving dishes and utensils are also recyclable. The fest’s theme made joining a no-brainer.
“We want to participate at Good Vibes Festival, to support local business, the wellness and fitness community, that’s some of our main priorities at Sea Salt, support local and wellness,” he said.
“We would like to share what we are doing at Sea Salt.”