Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the country church’s founding Sunday with a pre-recorded sermon by Bishop Frank S. Logue that can be viewed through several on-line outlets.
The church was founded by Deaconess Anna Alexander, the daughter of former slaves who the Episcopal church made a saint three years ago. She died Sept. 24, 1947, and she is buried in front of the two story wood church and school that she and her congregation built.
Before he began videotaping his sermon at 8 a.m. Thursday, Logue stood in front of the weathered building.
“When you know what they went through to get this place built,’’ Logue said.
The church worshipped in an old bar before they built a pole barn, he said.
The title of his sermon is “Dangerous Knowledge,’’ and he praised Alexander’s parents and siblings.
“Her family saw you could lift people up by education,’’ Logue said.
The deaconess was the last of James “Aleck” and Daphne Alexander’s 11 children. Until the Civil War, Aleck Alexander was the personal servant of Pierce Mease Butler, the grandson of Maj. Pierce Butler. Mease Butler was married to Fannie Kemble, the British actress and author, who came to his plantations in Georgia and found slavery abhorrent.
It was illegal to teach slaves to read, but Kemble defied the law saying some laws are meant to be broken. She was determined to teach Aleck Alexander but didn’t finish the job before leaving the plantation.
“She was only able to teach him the alphabet,’’ but Aleck Alexander nonetheless learned to read.
“He taught himself to read using the Bible and the Book of Common Prayer,’’ and used the same books to teach all his children, Logue said.
Anna Alexander established the church, and school and drove her graduating students to college and technical schools in her old car. Back home, she raised money for their tuition. She was known as a stern, all business teacher, Logue said, but “When you talk to former students, love always comes up. They knew she loved them.”
Logue said his predecessors in church leadership clearly recognized her work and made her a saint.
“The steadfast determination to get things done. They saw that as from God,’’ he said.
Throughout her ministry, she taught only in segregated churches.
“It’s a shame what we missed,’’ he said.
Logue donned his robe, set up his own video equipment and began recording at 8 a.m. with three in his audience, one church member and Father John Butin and Father Julian Clarke, co-pastors of the church. Butin and Clarke recorded their portion of the service, which can be viewed in its entirety at 11 a.m. Sunday on the Good Shepherd Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Logue is new to his position having been elected the diocese’s 11th bishop in November and ordained in May.
The church in the county, north of Sterling is across the river from Maj. Pierce Butler’s plantation on Butler Island.
Pierce Butler came to colonies as a British army redcoat and then became a founding father of the U.S. and served as a senator. Maj. Butler lived in Philadelphia but owned plantations in South Carolina and Georgia. To inherit Butler Island Plantation, Hampton Plantation and others, Pierce Mease, the son of one of major Butler’s daughters, was required to adopt Butler as his last name, according to Malcolm Bell’s book, “Major Butler’s Legacy: Five Generations of a Slaveholding Family.”
Aleck and Daphne Alexander had sons, but it was their daughters who made their marks. Mary was married to the Rev. Ferdinand M. Mann, rector at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Darien. St. Cyprian’s was built for former slaves and consecrated in 1876.
Mary Mann founded the Mann School there to teach recently freed Black children with her sister Dora Jeannette as her assistant.
Bell referred to the “formidable Deaconess Anna E.B. Alexander.’’ Early in her ministry, she walked long distances to serve her congregation at what was then Pennick Station. She lived in a room on the second floor above the school and church sanctuary.
Because most of its small congregation is elderly, Good Shepherd has conducted its Sunday morning services via conference call to prevent any spread of the coronavirus. Butin said the church may resume live services in October, albeit under the trees out front.