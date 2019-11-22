Addiction touches everyone’s life in some form.
Grace House, a 14-bed sober women’s living home in downtown Brunswick, is inviting the community to join their mission by participating next month in the nonprofit’s annual fundraising golf tournament.
Grace House of Brunswick will hosts its fourth annual charity golf tournament Dec. 14 at Sea Island Golf Club’s Retreat Course. Registration the day of the tournament will begin at 8 a.m., and the golf scramble will begin at 9 a.m.
Grace House’s mission is to provide women, regardless of their socio-economic situation, with an opportunity to seek recovery from their addiction to drugs and alcohol through following the teachings of Jesus.
“Grace House exists by the support of our community, so being able to host an event where people can come out and have fun and fellowship to support the women in Grace House is something we look forward to every year,” said Caroline Kittle, executive director of Grace House.
Grace House opened in Brunswick in 2009 and has served more than 300 women so far. It is the only faith-based, 12-step longterm residential treatment program for women in this area.
“We believe that we offer a solution for a problem that affects so many people in our community,” Kittle said. “Addiction touches the lives of everybody in some way, shape or form. So we want to be a part of recovery awareness and not focus on the problem.”
When women come to Grace House, they receive help finding a job and then pay their own way through the program.
“We teach them how to be financially self-sufficient on a foundation of sobriety and a relationship with Jesus,” Kittle said. “So we offer different things like counseling, art and gardening therapy, many different things that help them to learn to have a well-rounded life in this new transformation that takes place while they’re at Grace House.”
The annual golf tournament is an opportunity for the community to support this work, Kittle said.
“We want to invite people into our mission, to show that there is hope in recovery and that it’s not just this hopeless thing that is taking people’s daughters, wives, children, family members away from them,” Kittle said.
Last year, the event surpassed its fundraising goal of $25,000 and raised around $34,000.
“All the funding raised will go to support our general operating budget and all of our programs that go 100 percent directly to serve the women who are at Grace House,” Kittle said. “Some of those programs include our sponsorship program, which goes to cover the entry fee for incoming residents who can’t afford it, because we don’t ever want to turn somebody away from treatment just because they can’t afford it.”
The entry fee for the golf tournament is $100 per players, and $400 per team of four. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available.
Registration is open online at gracehousebrunswic.org/golf-tournament. The deadline to register is Dec. 9.
Questions can be sent to Kittle at caroline@gracehousebrunswick.org.