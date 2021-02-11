AJ Donohue made a huge impact in his tragically short life. The 18-year-old inspired everyone he met, through his valiant battle against cancer. Through his treatment, he maintained an upbeat attitude and steadfast focus on others.

In fact, AJ even started a fundraising organization, known as Team AJ, which ended up raising $50,000 to buy recliners for every hospital room in Jacksonville so that patients’ family members would have somewhere comfy to sit and sleep. After AJ passed away in September of 2006, his family and friends were committed to continuing his mission. That’s how the AJ Donohue Foundation was formally created.

In the years that followed, the organization spearheaded by his closest family and friends has raised around $350,000 for the Wolfson Children’s affiliate at the Southeast Georgia Health System. AJ’s brother, Luke Donohue, says the nonprofit has also established scholarships and endowments to assist the hospital in Jacksonville, where AJ received treatment.

“(This was) in addition to our endowment at Wolfson in Jacksonville and our annual Christmas toy drive which provides Christmas presents to all young patients at Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville,” Donohue said.

One of the biggest ways the foundation continues to fund their initiatives is through an annual golf tournament. And even the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic won’t dissuade the group. In fact, they are aiming to raise $40,000 through their event, sponsorships and individual donations this year.

Of course, they know it won’t be an easy task.

“It’s very different this year because we basically had to eliminate all of the in-person activities ... so there will be no breakfast, no hangout on Friday night,” he said. “Everyone will register and pay online. It will pretty much just be golf and go. We’re bummed because catching up with everyone is the fun part.”

But even so, they’re forging ahead. The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org. Teams must register by Feb. 19 and the fee is $500 per foursome.

And while the golf aspect is at near capacity, there are still opportunities to support the cause. The silent auction is now live on the website (www.32auctions.com/AJDAuction2021) and offers a chance to bid on a variety of prizes from local art to golfing trips. Donohue also says there are other ways for individuals or businesses to get involved.

“We’re encouraging people who don’t feel comfortable competing, for valid reasons, or who can’t make it in, since we can only do one team per hole, to send a donation or consider adding a sponsorship,” Donohue said.

Those funds will go back into the programs that have provided care to so many children in Brunswick through the Wolfson Children’s hospital at the Southeast Georgia Health System.

“It’s deeply personal for us. My brother got all his treatment at Wolfson’s in Jacksonville because there wasn’t a pediatric center here yet. So, for everything ... even if it was getting a test done or emptying his port, we’d have to drive an hour to Jacksonville and an hour back,” he said.

“So for the last five years, we’ve been focusing our efforts on Wolfson clinic that opened in Brunswick.”

They’ve done a lot of good too, including a project to create a toy and game room for children there. They are also planning to help fund a sensory room for children with special needs.

“It will turn this room into a safe space, allowing therapists the opportunity to control everything in the room,” he said. “They will need a bunch of equipment including LED lighting, window shades and floor mats.”

Donohue is confident that they will be able to realize this vision given how ardently the community has supported the cause in the past. It’s still something that gives the family comfort today.

“It has been awesome, especially this year when so many of our close friends and family have been experiencing loss, to have something so positive and so bright came out of our family’s biggest loss. It’s continuously inspiring,” he said.

“Now with 10 tournaments, we have people who have never met my brother when he was alive so there’s a completely new group of supporters. It’s such a great testament to the Brunswick community, the message we started with the memory of my brother and what he did.”

Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

During the widespread stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns that characterized the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, many businesses struggled due to being unable to sell their product or provide their service. Now, the challenge is stocking enough products to sell.

One need look no further than the wide variety of shops in the Brunswick area. For Monkeywrench Bikes on St. Simons Island, “The more special the order, the further out on the horizon” has become something of an axiom.

“I would probably start the article off by saying I’m so grateful for my customers who are patient because we have no control over this,” said Chris Beaufait, the company’s owner.

His inventory is down by about 10 percent what it would have been before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 reached American shores in early 2020. The supply chain is broken, he said, and while that in and of itself is not unheard of, the abnormal scale of the disruptions are the result of the pandemic.

Distributors and manufacturers have given plenty of explanations, he said. Fewer people are working due to sickness or social distancing measures at factories and plants, localized outbreaks cause intermittent closures at manufacturing facilities and sometimes shipments get caught up in quarantines at ports when the product finally does reach domestic waters.

That’s led to a slimming-down of offerings at Monkeywrench.

“We’re in the Henry Ford mode of selling bikes,” Beaufait said. “If it’s in black, green or grey, we have it.”

Things didn’t start out so bad, he said. The outfit enjoyed a huge increase in business in May and June as the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown ended, but that has since fallen off a cliff when the entire country did the same thing.

When once he would sell several bikes a day on top of taking special orders, now many leave without buying simply due to the lack of bikes. Some specially ordered bikes on backorder, may not ship until 2022. In fact, he’s had over 100 bikes on backorder earlier this week. And it’s not just bikes either, but parts, which hurts his ability to do repairs.

All caused by a “general, all-around unreliability” in supply chains, that’s hitting just about every industry, according to Coastal Appliance owner Glenn Thompson.

On the floor of his establishment on Altama Avenue are several holes where show display pieces would be if he could get any. Anything the business orders could take two to three months to arrive, Thompson said.

It’s revealed the complexity in the manufacturing and supply process, in which one small part manufactured in another country could hold up an entire shipment of appliances.

Which isn’t to say business isn’t good for him. It’s been great.

A few months ago he had over 1,000 pieces on backorder, which is now down to 600. Developers and new residents continue to build homes, Thompson has just had to sell the products well in advance. Up to five months beforehand.

Aside from just the quantity, Thompson said the pandemic has shrunk the variety of projects he’s able to sell. Home appliance company Whirlpool is not selling white appliances or machines in certain measurements, cutting out the less popular models to prioritize the widely sought stainless steel options of refrigerators, washing machines, washers and dryers in the most desired sizes.

Aside from bikes and blenders, bullets local businesses are having a hard time putting bullets on the shelf.

“Ammunition is very, very hard to come across,” said J.R. Fiveash, owner of Second Amendment Firearms Emporium on Chapel Crossing Road. “We understand it’s because the manufacturers can’t get the components they’re built from, and they’re getting backorders before they give them to retailers. That’s the same for firearms.”

The lack of merchandise has hurt his establishment. About everything walks out the door as fast as it came in, however.

The biggest share of the revenue recently has been people ordering guns on the internet, which by law must be sent to and retrieved from a licensed gun dealer in the area.

“This past year was the most gun sales in history from what we’ve been told. The demand is greater than the supply,” Fiveash said.

Like Thompson and Beaufait, his inventory is well short of what it would normally be. Before the pandemic, he’d have upwards of 200 pieces in inventory, and now he’s got less than 10.

“We’re doing OK,” Fiveash said. “We don’t have the volume of sales we usually do, but we’re surviving.”

Ditto all of that for Central Hardware on Norwich Street in Brunswick, per owner Jimmy Shaw.

“The list goes on and on of what we don’t have,” Shaw said. “People have resorted to buying birdshot because we’re out of buckshot.”

He likened it to the run on ammunition following the re-election of former President Barrack Obama in 2012. Fiveash was similarly quoted by The News in 2013, saying he could not keep many calibers in stock.

Shaw, however, runs a hardware store, and his tool and supply stock is faring no better.

“It’s all over the board too, it’s air conditioner filters, stencils, especially ammunition,” Shaw said. “Things you see come in here and expect to come in just aren’t showing up (in shipments).”

It’s bad enough even the wholesalers are struggling, he said.

“Demand is still up, they just can’t catch up,” Shaw said. “We’ve had good business, it’s just getting merchandise is is dicey.”

It’s a widespread problem in just about every industry in town, and all four shop owners said their suppliers have declined to give them solid commitments as to when things might return to normal.