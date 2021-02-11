AJ Donohue made a huge impact in his tragically short life. The 18-year-old inspired everyone he met, through his valiant battle against cancer. Through his treatment, he maintained an upbeat attitude and steadfast focus on others.
In fact, AJ even started a fundraising organization, known as Team AJ, which ended up raising $50,000 to buy recliners for every hospital room in Jacksonville so that patients’ family members would have somewhere comfy to sit and sleep. After AJ passed away in September of 2006, his family and friends were committed to continuing his mission. That’s how the AJ Donohue Foundation was formally created.
In the years that followed, the organization spearheaded by his closest family and friends has raised around $350,000 for the Wolfson Children’s affiliate at the Southeast Georgia Health System. AJ’s brother, Luke Donohue, says the nonprofit has also established scholarships and endowments to assist the hospital in Jacksonville, where AJ received treatment.
“(This was) in addition to our endowment at Wolfson in Jacksonville and our annual Christmas toy drive which provides Christmas presents to all young patients at Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville,” Donohue said.
One of the biggest ways the foundation continues to fund their initiatives is through an annual golf tournament. And even the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic won’t dissuade the group. In fact, they are aiming to raise $40,000 through their event, sponsorships and individual donations this year.
Of course, they know it won’t be an easy task.
“It’s very different this year because we basically had to eliminate all of the in-person activities ... so there will be no breakfast, no hangout on Friday night,” he said. “Everyone will register and pay online. It will pretty much just be golf and go. We’re bummed because catching up with everyone is the fun part.”
But even so, they’re forging ahead. The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org. Teams must register by Feb. 19 and the fee is $500 per foursome.
And while the golf aspect is at near capacity, there are still opportunities to support the cause. The silent auction is now live on the website (www.32auctions.com/AJDAuction2021) and offers a chance to bid on a variety of prizes from local art to golfing trips. Donohue also says there are other ways for individuals or businesses to get involved.
“We’re encouraging people who don’t feel comfortable competing, for valid reasons, or who can’t make it in, since we can only do one team per hole, to send a donation or consider adding a sponsorship,” Donohue said.
Those funds will go back into the programs that have provided care to so many children in Brunswick through the Wolfson Children’s hospital at the Southeast Georgia Health System.
“It’s deeply personal for us. My brother got all his treatment at Wolfson’s in Jacksonville because there wasn’t a pediatric center here yet. So, for everything ... even if it was getting a test done or emptying his port, we’d have to drive an hour to Jacksonville and an hour back,” he said.
“So for the last five years, we’ve been focusing our efforts on Wolfson clinic that opened in Brunswick.”
They’ve done a lot of good too, including a project to create a toy and game room for children there. They are also planning to help fund a sensory room for children with special needs.
“It will turn this room into a safe space, allowing therapists the opportunity to control everything in the room,” he said. “They will need a bunch of equipment including LED lighting, window shades and floor mats.”
Donohue is confident that they will be able to realize this vision given how ardently the community has supported the cause in the past. It’s still something that gives the family comfort today.
“It has been awesome, especially this year when so many of our close friends and family have been experiencing loss, to have something so positive and so bright came out of our family’s biggest loss. It’s continuously inspiring,” he said.
“Now with 10 tournaments, we have people who have never met my brother when he was alive so there’s a completely new group of supporters. It’s such a great testament to the Brunswick community, the message we started with the memory of my brother and what he did.”