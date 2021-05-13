The Glynn Academy Band room was a flurry of activity on Monday evening. Masked students shuffled through, grabbing chairs and balancing their instrument bags on their shoulders.
The members of the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra moved along, eventually settling on the school’s stage in the auditorium. Jorge Peña, the group’s conductor, held up his arms and the students stood to begin rehearsing the national anthem.
Up front, seniors Jason Cherne and Esther Hollingsworth played their violins effortlessly. The co-concertmasters have become respected leaders within the group. And as they approach their final concert, they have a lot to think about — especially reflecting on these last two unconventional years.
With the pandemic beginning early in 2020, the two — along with their fellow members of the youth orchestra — had to make various adjustments to their musical education.
“Over summer, everything was shut down so we missed the end of our whole semester which was really disappointing because we had some cool stuff to play,” Esther said.
“Maestro Peña gave me lessons online and I worked really hard, which is how I made co-concertmaster.”
Esther’s fellow senior, Connor West, who plays the trumpet, also took advantage of learning while at home last year.
“I learned a lot from my sister who played for three or four years with the orchestra and loved it. She helped me a lot … and pushed me,” he said with a laugh. “But I can’t thank her enough.”
Once the group reconvened, there was still much to learn and ways to adapt. From rehearsing outside to holding camps and auditions online, the orchestra persevered.
For freshman Tess Redden, the latter was particularly nerve-racking.
“This was my first year with GIYO, but I was in band when I was younger. We did our auditions online, and it definitely freaked me out,” she said with a laugh. “We recorded our videos, and I bet I did 100 retakes.”
Jacob Torbet, also a senior who plays the euphonium, says it’s been difficult to keep everyone active and engaged in the program.
“It was really hard getting people involved in the fine arts during these hard times. And we’ve just been trying to keep the music going,” Jacob said.
“When we started rehearsing together again, for the first semester, we played outside for every one of our practices, if the winds were involved and I’m a wind player. If the strings were involved, they would play inside but they’d have to spread out a lot.”
But as things normalized, the orchestra started to find its rhythm again.
“It’s not impacting our lives as much now. We’re rehearsing inside again, which is much better because everyone can hear each other,” Jason said.
The group has certainly been putting in the work, which will culminate in the final concert of the season — the orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. It will be free and open to all. Attendees are just asked to bring chairs or blankets to sit on while they enjoy the show. The students are planning quite the performance. The program will include selections by Berlioz, Brahms, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. It will also be a moment of pride for all the musicians, especially the 21 seniors, who will be playing their last concert with the orchestra.
“I have a lot of great memories of the camps and concerts to look back on,” Jason said.
As the students’ teacher and orchestra conductor, Peña is proud of the way these young musicians have stepped up to meet the unprecedented challenges of the times. And he’s hopeful that the community will come out to show support for their hard work.
“Everybody has had to do so much to catch up. And of course, they’re all doing other things in their other classes. But it would be great if people would come out and see what they’ve done and to celebrate the graduates,” Peña said. “We will be showcasing them to show how proud we are of them … so it will be more than just a concert.”