Under the branches of some new olive trees on the patio, Donna McPherson, owner of Golden Isles Olive Oil, took in the hustle and bustle of the market, restaurant and wine bar on Frederica Road.

It was just past 10 a.m., opening time, and the staff were hurriedly walking back and putting the finishing touches on the bar and seating area while others led customers around the store.

