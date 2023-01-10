Kidney disease is something that many don’t recognize, until it’s too late. In fact, the ailment, which can stem from a variety of factors, is one of the leading causes of death in America today.
In the country, more than 1 in 7, 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). It’s estimated that nine out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it. Two out of five adults with severe CKD do not know they have the disease and to slow progression of kidney disease.
But the doctors of Nephrology of the Golden Isles are hoping to change that. There, the providers work to raise awareness and offer treatment for those in need.
They are Dr. Ahmed ElSharkawi, M.D., Ph.D., FASN; Dr. Lee-Lewis, Dr. Adorno Rivera and Dr. Jose Reyes. The practice specializes in diagnosing and managing chronic and acute kidney disease, as well as hypertension.
“We have four doctors here. Dr. Elsharkawi is the owner of the practice. He’s been a nephrologist for a long time,” Dr. Reyes explains with a smile. “Then, we have Dr. Lee-Lewis, Dr. Adorno and me, Dr. Reyes.”
And they certainly have plenty of patients to treat. The science of Nephrology is broad and includes a number of diagnoses which often stem from other conditions. Those can include systemic vasculitides (ANCA vasculitis) and autoimmune diseases (Lupus), as well as congenital or genetic conditions such as polycystic kidney disease.
Nephrologists also treat acid-base disorders, electrolyte disorders, nephrolithiasis (kidney stones), acute kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Hematuria (blood in the urine) and Proteinuria (the loss of protein especially albumin in the urine) are other reasons patients are referred to the practice.
But hypertension and diabetes, Dr. Reyes says, are two of the main culprits.
“Hypertension and diabetes are killing people. That’s the most common pathology,” Dr. Reyes said.
Patients with these conditions face a difficult battle. The kidneys are vital organs responsible for the filtering waste and excess fluid from the bloodstream. If the kidneys are damaged or if they fail, waste will builds up in the body, eventually leading to death without medical intervention.
End stage kidney failure results in dialysis, a procedure in which a machine filters waste from the body.
Dr. Reyes notes that their clinic, which is centrally located in Brunswick, offers true lifelines to patients with limited options.
“We’re in the middle of Jacksonville and Savannah, but if you move to the west, that whole region ... Baxley, Jesup, etc, there’s no one there,” he said.
That’s why the doctors established clinics in both those areas as well as in St. Marys and Hinesville.
“I’ve been going to Baxley monthly in fact, and I’ve been seeing people there with CKD 5, already the highest level, which is pretty close to dialysis,” he said.
Oftentimes, even with testing, kidney disease can be missed. Some patients have no symptoms at all and even lab testing might not raise red flags.
If a patient is facing a serious kidney disease diagnosis, the doctors of Nephrology of the Golden Isles know precisely the path to take. They offer a variety of treatment options including medications that can help patients live fuller, longer lives.
“There are many things that we can do. Even if we can hold off dialysis one or two years, that’s one or two years,” Dr. Reyes said.
But if dialysis becomes necessary, it’s a service they offer and they can also help guide the patients through.
“If dialysis becomes necessary, then we do that. We also put them on the list for a transplant. When they have a transplant, it’s like a new life after five or six years of dialysis. Then, they have a new kidney and we encourage them to take care of it,” he said.