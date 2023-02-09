If one has followed the local music scene over the last two decades, there’s a name that crops up time and time again — Anthony Stubelek.

The area musician has been a force within the community, hosting events like Palm Coast’s popular Open Mic Night on St. Simons Island. The idea began as a means of holding space for independent musicians. That is, those who are filled with talent but short on opportunities to share their original work. And its sustained success is proof that there was a need for such a venue.

