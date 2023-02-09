If one has followed the local music scene over the last two decades, there’s a name that crops up time and time again — Anthony Stubelek.
The area musician has been a force within the community, hosting events like Palm Coast’s popular Open Mic Night on St. Simons Island. The idea began as a means of holding space for independent musicians. That is, those who are filled with talent but short on opportunities to share their original work. And its sustained success is proof that there was a need for such a venue.
“I took over Open Mic night in 2009. I believe it had been going on for a year and a half at that point,” he said. “But I’ve always done my best to get people to make music. It makes me happy. And I’m alway so impressed by what people come up with and the ways they express themselves.”
Of course, with the arrival of the pandemic, the musical Mondays at Palm Coast went on hiatus. That led Stubelek to look for other ways of supporting the scene.
“We hadn’t had Open Mic Night for a couple of years so it feels like we haven’t had our finger on the pulse of the local music scene quite as much,” he said. “I’ve always thought that local music is really an important thing to maintain, curate and foster.”
But a little brainstorming led to a big idea. Stubelek and fellow musician Ashley Ember decided to create an opportunity to highlight these hardworking musicians.
“I ran a magazine called ‘Dirt Kid Magazine,’ which was all about music and that kind of thing. I knew that there was a lot of talent here and thought it should be taken seriously,” Ember explained.
“So I was like ‘We should have a Grammys for music here.’ There was a lot of cool stuff that came out last year, so Anthony and I started working on it, first in October, then we really started getting it together in December.”
That’s how the inaugural Golden Isles Music Awards got its start. The event is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Palm Coast, 318 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. It will offer a chance for area music lovers to come support their favorite acts while also enjoying live performances.
“People can dress up if they want. We’re going to have a red carpet ... maybe a gold carpet. Our theme is an 80s retro feel,” Ember said with a laugh. “Palm Coast will have alcohol and coffee for sale.”
There will be five awards given out in categories that include: Best Live Performance, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
“We have a panel of 45 judges. They’re either musicians around town or just local figures. Some are musicians who once lived here but have moved away. They’re like ‘the academy,’” Ember said.
For the honorees, they put out a call for open submissions.
‘But the requirement was that it had to come out in the year 2022, so some people sent in things that weren’t and we had to turn them away. We had probably 20 artists who have sent things in, all in different categories. There will be trophies given made at Pane in the Glass on the island,” she said.
In addition to the awards, the evening’s performances will also celebrate musical diversity.
“We have Blossomin’ Bone, they’re folk. We have Loss Module, which is a rock band. The BeriBeri is electronic. It’s Jeff Szwast, who is in Squirt Gun, but this is his side project,” Ember said.
“Then, we have Filo the Leader, which is R&B. Randall Dowling is headlining. He was in Faster Faster, which was a popular local band that became Solid Gold Thunder. And then Sidetone, which is a popular cover band, will close out the night.”
While the night is set to be a celebration of creativity, it’s also a moment to appreciate the supportive culture.
“Everyone knows each other. We’re all in the same circuit. There’s not much of a competitive nature,” Ember said.
They’re hoping that this will just be the first of many. Stubelek and Ember are planning to keep the music awards going.
“We’ve gotten a great response and everyone is kinda like, ‘Why hasn’t this happened already?” Ember said.