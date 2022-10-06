For many organizations, returning to their pre-pandemic status has been a challenge. It’s something that Angie Votsis understands well.
The president of Golden Isles Live! says the local nonprofit has had to work to find its footing after three years of canceled shows and setbacks.
“Of course, we had to cut our 2019 to 2020 season short. COVID hit in the spring of 2020 and then we didn’t have a season in 2021. We waited until later to start our 2022 season, but then there was an Omicron resurgence,” she said.
“It’s really been a rebuilding year. We’re trying to get our members and sponsors back. We’re offering a full season without the funds we previously had.”
But the organization has met with hard times before. Golden Isles Live! got its start in 1938 when — as reported in The Brunswick News — a group of “leading citizens” met and decided to sponsor a concert association to bring first class musical attractions to Brunswick under the management of Columbia Concert Corporation of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The series would offer many of the county’s best-known artists ... the likes of Grace Moore, Lily Pons and Nina Martin, as well as other dancers and string quartets. Golden Isles Live! was officially up and running in 1941, though it was soon hampered by the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II.
There was a discussion about shelving the project but according to their archives, the leaders decided “that in a time of war, everything that builds and strengthens morale is vital and should continue.” Soon, Golden Isles Live! boasted 450 subscribed members. Memberships for adults were $3.85 and for students, $1.65.
Engaging area students has been as much a part of the mission as providing quality entertainment. And today, it is still a cornerstone of Golden Isles Live!
“As a former school counselor, that’s always been important to me. It’s one of my favorite things about Golden Isles Live! We offer two shows a year to students, which we pay for ... and these are kids who don’t have the opportunity to experience a live shows very often. It’s such a heartwarming thing to see these kids and how excited they get to see these musicians,” she said.
Sharing the music has been the goal for Golden Isles Live!’s now 81-year history. And that’s precisely what they’ll continue to do when their season opens next week. The first show will be the Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers. For her part, Votsis is eager to see them take the stage at Wesley United Methodist on Oct. 14.
“We have to pick our performers far in advance. They come from all over the world ... last year we had two acts from Italy,” she said. “We went to a showcase in Nashville in 2019 and met Jack and Sean of the Everly Set. They were just incredible. We loved their energy and their humor. Sean is a little older and led the group called Rockapella. He also worked on the show ‘Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?’ and a number of other shows. Jack is 25 but he started his career at 14. He’s won the Buddy Holly Prize so his distinguished in his own right.”
The duo will kickstart another year of diverse musical acts. Following the Everly Set, the Empire Trio will perform Dec. 2. They will bring a mix of classic, Hollywood and Broadway tunes to the Isles. On Feb. 24, Divas 3 will share their soulful vocals, with hits ranging from the 1960s to the 1990s. April 14 will bring the good vibrations of Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band. The season will wrap with Chester Gregory, a Broadway star from “Motown” on May 12.
Votsis feels the lineup offers a bit of something for every musical taste.
“We really do try to offer something for everyone. And you can get season tickets for just $90. Students can get whole season for $25 so its very economical,” she said. “I know parents and kids, grandparents and their grandkids will be able to enjoy these shows together.”
• For tickets or more information, visit goldenisleslive.org.