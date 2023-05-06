Golden Isles Church of God is hoping to set a personal record with its annual car, truck and bike show this year, all to raise money for local and international projects to help children.

It all started in 2019, says Executive Pastor Justin Smith, with a few friends who wanted another opportunity to show off their pride and joys. Smith didn’t have a car to show off then, but he did get to see a different side of the car show crowd.

