Written in 1918 and performed countless times since, the song “God Bless America” is a staple for those with even an ounce of patriotic feelings for the United States. In the estimation of Golden Isles Christian Church’s new pastor, Willie Downs, there are, in fact, few countries in history as blessed as the United States.

Many of the early settlers who became the bedrock of the nation were people seeking to practice Christianity freely, out from under the heel of the British Empire, and the Bible was used as an inspiration for its founding documents more than any other, Downs said of his reasoning.

