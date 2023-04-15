Written in 1918 and performed countless times since, the song “God Bless America” is a staple for those with even an ounce of patriotic feelings for the United States. In the estimation of Golden Isles Christian Church’s new pastor, Willie Downs, there are, in fact, few countries in history as blessed as the United States.
Many of the early settlers who became the bedrock of the nation were people seeking to practice Christianity freely, out from under the heel of the British Empire, and the Bible was used as an inspiration for its founding documents more than any other, Downs said of his reasoning.
Christian Churches specifically — a non-denominational and individually autonomous brand of Christianity — are very representative of how the early settlers would have worshipped, he said. The Christian Church has its own motto to reflect what Downs said is a desire to strip the Bible of all denominational connotations.
“We know we’re not the only Christians, but we want to be Christians only,” Downs said. “Christian Churches are independent and date back to the pioneers. We’re not trying to be different. An organization has given strengths and weaknesses, as does being independent. It’s a restoration movement because all the rest are built on many ideas that are made up by people. We take an unbiased look at scripture.”
He and his wife moved from Knoxville, Tenn., earlier this year. He’s been in charge for a few months now at Golden Isles Christian Church. On paper, Downs is retired but works on a part-time basis at the church. As any minister can tell you, though, leading a church isn’t a part-time gig.
“Fortunately, God blessed me with a lot of energy and a great wife,” Downs said.
He moved to Brunswick from Tennessee, but is originally from Ohio. He and his wife were married and had their two sons there. It wasn’t until their 20s that they started to take interest in Christianity, however. After attending several different churches, the Christian Church seemed to fit Downs’ understanding of scripture best.
“Ministering has always worked well for me in smaller churches,” Downs said. “I’ve always been able to support my family by building cabinets, selling insurance, etc.”
The calling of any church, per the Gospel of Matthew, is to continue to spread the word to new people. But from there, it’s also incumbent upon the church to help believers grow and mature in their beliefs, he said. That’s what he feels is missing today.
With belief in God on the decline in the U.S., it’s more important than ever to not just spread the word but to help people who have converted to Christianity find their footing in the faith. Society lacks any answers to the truly important questions in life, Downs said, but scripture, especially when explored with other believers, holds all the answers.
He sees the decline in belief as a symptom of many believers not being guided to spiritual maturity — they’re not being fully educated on what scripture says and the Christian way of life it espouses, and therefore not fully equipped to spread the message of Christ effectively.
He’s not too worried about the individual members of his new congregation, who are very well-versed in scripture already, but with continued growth he sees Golden Isles Christian Church becoming a spiritual force to be reckoned with.
“The people here have impressed me with their knowledge of scripture, but nationwide it’s at a critical point,” Downs said.
He invited anyone to attend Golden Isles Christian Church’s services, which are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. The congregation also engages in a Bible study at 10 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
“The people here are a great group. Most have been here for a number of years, but we’re adding new members,” Downs said.