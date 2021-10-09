Given his history, it’s almost fitting that the Rev. Bob Bole is serving as interim pastor at Golden Isles Christian Church. Bole has served decades at churches in places with “island” or “isle” in their names.
Right out of divinity school in 1972, he went into foreign missions in the West Indies in a career of theological teaching that took him to Trinidad, Tobago, Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Montserrat and sometimes to Cuba, mostly by way of Jamaica among other places. Bole said he’s been going back about once a year since.
Now 77, he’s still ministering full-time when you add up two part-time jobs, as interim pastor at the church off Old Jesup Road and in Jacksonville as a chaplain to about 700 people at Taylor Residences, a health care and senior living facility that runs the gamut from independent living to assisted living to memory care, he said.
Taylor Residences is a short commute from his Orange Park home compared to the drive to Brunswick to conduct Sunday morning services and Sunday and Wednesday night teaching sessions at the church. Bole said he likes the location of the little church in what was once open country, but it can be frustrating.
“I’m just becoming acquainted with Georgia and had my share of getting lost at night,’’ he said.
While staying overnight at the parsonage at the church, he went shopping off the Golden Isles Parkway.
“By the time I left there,’’ he said, “it was really dark, and I couldn’t remember how I got there. I had to call for help.”
With his experience, however, he doesn’t need guidance beyond the Bible in leading Golden Isles Christian Church. He had filled in there before and accepted the interim position about seven weeks ago when the Rev. Grant Wheeler departed after about 17 years to become a chaplain in Jacksonville at a hospice facility.
Bole said there is no end date on his service there, and it could be a year. His job, he said, is to teach and lead and not to do the everyday work of the church. That will be left to the congregation of about 50.
The length of his stay is not an issue for Bole.
“I like the people a lot. They’re really old school, and I’m fine with that. … I’ve kind of gotten attached to it. There are some good people there, just as sweet as they can be,’’ he said.
It is his first really small church. His last was 300 to 400 members, although not a megachurch by any stretch, it was still larger than Golden Isles, he said.
Having worked in foreign missions, he has seen churches do a lot with few resources while in the U.S. churches with a lot often don’t do much with it. Bole said his job is to guide people into carrying out the commission of spreading the Gospel and reaching the lost.
“My job is to do the work God has put in front of you,’’ he said. “Whatever God puts in front of you you do it to the best of your ability.’’
The Christian Church came out of the Restoration movement and it has since divided into three groups, the Church of Christ, the Christian Church and the Disciples of Christ. There was a split between the Church of Christ, which worships only in a capella, and the “instrumental” Christian Church. The Disciples of Christ is considered the more liberal or progressive wing. Bole said he has ministered in all three preaching the same gospel regardless of the name.
He has also authored a thick book of Christian essays called “Thoughts Worth Thinking.” Former Florida Lt. Gov. Jennifer S. Carroll, a devout Christian, thought it worth commending.
There are some needs in Golden Isles Christian Church that must be met including a gap between the very young and the mature members. There is a children’s ministry, but no active teaching for youth, the teens and preteens, he said.
He plans to meet with members to see how they want to address that because good programs for children and youth tend to attract young families, Bole said. That could help the small congregation to grow, although it already had to some degree with attendance having increased since he came.
As he speaks of his work in Jacksonville in the Baptist Health System, he clearly sounds as if he answered a call. Bole was already educated in pastoral education and had taught on many levels including a Bible college in St. Augustine, but Baptist Health requires its chaplains to have master’s degrees in counseling so Bole went back to school.
“I got a phone call the day before graduation,” he said. “I took the job and have no regrets.”
But shortly thereafter, COVID-19 kept him out of his workplace.
“With COVID, facilities became isolated, families couldn’t get in, and I couldn’t get in to minister to them’’ he said.
On those rare occasions when he could meet with residents, he had to put on a “moon suit’’ to protect himself and the residents.
A few days ago, he met with a woman who had lost her son.
“She was deeply saddened, as you can imagine. I went and sat with her and talked with her and prayed with her,’’ which lifted her spirits, Bole said. “We had a good visit. It helped her.”
All pastors must counsel people on occasion because it’s part of the job description, he said, but it helps tremendously to be trained in professional counseling, to interpret how people feel and to give them sound advice, Bole said.
The timeworn practice of throwing out a few scriptures is not always enough for those who are hurting, he said.
COVID also caused a lot of people to stay home from church and watch sermons delivered online, and that still affects attendance. as it likely does at Golden Isles Christian.
For 1 ½ years, Bole was the interim pastor at the Jacksonville Beach Church of Christ where about half the congregation watched on the internet, he said.
“By the time they hired a full-time pastor, most of them were back. People who are committed, that’s what they want to do. They want to be there,’’ he said.
Bole said he wants the church to be strong when his replacement comes. His own plans are to take a long trip with his wife on his Harley, which he’s been riding for years, and to get back to the islands and work with churches there.
“In the islands, they’re real enthusiastic about working and reaching out to the unbelievers. You’ve got to keep going, reaching out, reaching the lost,’’ while helping people along the way, he said.
Golden Isles Christian Church wants to do the same, he said.