From medieval macabre to Edvard Munch’s self portrait during the Spanish Flu, plagues and pandemics have generated a great deal of art. It’s even theorized that William Shakespeare penned “King Lear” during a quarantine during the early 1600s.
But it’s not just the days of yore, the extra time has sparked a bit of inspiration during the present-day pandemic too. Children have taken to creating sidewalk chalk designs while adults have dusted off old projects yet completed.
And Golden Isles Arts and Humanities wants to offer a space to share this creativity. They are putting out the call for artistic submissions created in the time of the coronavirus and will share the results when the monthly First Friday event resumes June 5.
Heather Heath, GIAH executive director, says the idea bubbled up after seeing many a share online.
“I’ve seen several posts online of families sharing their students artwork, local artists sharing work from their porches or driveways along with folks inspired to recreate famous works of art with things they found at home ... some of these are challenges of museums like the Getty and the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” Heath noted.
“All very cool, very creative. So it made me think that they may want to share their work in person and not just online.”
There are few restrictions on what may be offered up. The only challenge may come from space — exceedingly large pieces should be discussed prior to the drop off.
“(It is) wide open to any medium and any age or amateur or professional. No real restrictions except that it is a community -friendly exhibit,” she said.
Work may be submitted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday to Friday as well as June 2 to 3. Heath is looking forward to getting a variety of submissions and is excited about holding a live opening for the first time in two months.
“After being closed for two and half months, this seemed like a perfect way to re-open by sharing what we have been creating while sheltered in place. It can give us a sense of each other and I hope it will inspire our community to see that we can be, we are, connected through the arts,” she said.
Shen encourages all artists to participate and stresses that old adage — all art is “good” art.
“There is no good and bad in art as it is subjective — and I hope folks wont feel intimidated. It is a way to share a bit of yourself and no one will be judging you,” she said.
Downtown Brunswick’s First Friday block party — with social distance measures — will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 5. For questions about the exhibit, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.