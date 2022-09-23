092322_walk

Participants begin the 2021 Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk. This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.

On a cloudless day in early October 2021, a sea of purple washed over Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. High school drumlines kept the beat as hundreds of men, women, children and pets gathered for a morning of fitness and fellowship. The mood was festive at last year’s Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk — but all of the participants knew the cause was a somber one.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In recent years, the situation has become even more dire as the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a 17% increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in 2020. The disease, which attacks the neurons in the brain, is a devastating one, both for the patients themselves and for their loved ones.

