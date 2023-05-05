Packages of Union Jack napkins sat among spools of red, white and blue ribbon. Nearby, a golden crown and red roses were positioned near a framed photo of King Charles III.

But this display isn’t in a shop in Chelsea or Cornwall, it’s at Edward on St. Simons in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. The staff there is always willing to embrace festive occasions such as the first British coronation in 70 years.

