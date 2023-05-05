Packages of Union Jack napkins sat among spools of red, white and blue ribbon. Nearby, a golden crown and red roses were positioned near a framed photo of King Charles III.
But this display isn’t in a shop in Chelsea or Cornwall, it’s at Edward on St. Simons in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. The staff there is always willing to embrace festive occasions such as the first British coronation in 70 years.
The mood may not be felt as strongly throughout the whole of the Isles. Admittingly, the pomp taking place across “the pond,” more than 4,000 miles away, feels a bit far removed.
For some though, the excitement ahead of Saturday’s crowning of King Charles III, along with Queen Consort Camilla, is palpable. That’s certainly true for Catherine Fleming. A familiar face in the Golden Isles for many years, she originally hails from Leeds in Yorkshire, in the North of England. She will be watching the pageantry unfold stateside.
Like most, it will be her first coronation, being that the previous monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953. Since her passing in the fall of 2022, many Brits have felt a seismic shift.
“It was immensely sad, the end of an era, one never to be repeated. Her Majesty was a constant presence in the lives of the British people, she was a revered monarch and her steady presence symbolized stability. Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch most British people had ever known,” Fleming said.
Still, she is excited to watch the beginning of a new reign, even if she’s not able to be in her homeland.
“I shall spend the time with British friends and be in constant touch with family and friends at home. It will be a very early start for us all but one none of us would miss. We shall be making the new coronation quiche, coronation chicken (which was created for Queen’s Elizabeth’s coronation) and lots of other very traditional goodies and lashings of tea — hot of course,” she said.
And for her American cousins, she recommends embracing all this historic event has to offer.
“I would say watch it all live, breath it all in, embrace it for what it is ... the pomp, pageantry and symbolism, one that is over a 1,000 years old ... an ancient tradition. It will be a spectacle like no other but with new modern twists and elements. God save the king,” Fleming said.
Brunswick resident Sandra Lee agrees. A native of Liverpool, she’s looking forward to watching it all on “the tele.” But she admits that there is a bit of a different vibe than those found in past royal splendor. And it likely has to do with the sorted history of the former Prince of Wales and queen consort.
“I am excited but I don’t know, I feel that overall, there’s not as much excitement because it’s Charles ... and probably more so, Camilla. I wish it were William and Kate,” she said with a chuckle. “But I’ll still be watching with my family on Saturday. It’s fun to watch it on television and see all the crowds.”
For those non-Brits looking to get in the coronation spirit. Here are some fun facts about the king and coronation compiled with a little help from the Royal Family’s website ... and a lot of help from my personal obsession with British monarchy:
• King Charles III follows two previous Charleses. The first’s reign did not end well — he was the only British sovereign to face regicide. Charles I was executed by beheading in 1649. Following Oliver Cromwell’s tenure as Lord Protector of the Commonwealth, Charles I’s son Charles II re-established the monarchy. (Just a note: The executions of Queen Anne Boleyn and Queen Katherine Howard do not count as “regicide” as they were consorts, not queen regnants)
• King Charles III was not originally in line to be king. It came after the abdication of his great uncle David, whose regnant name was Edward VIII. He gave up the crown prior to his coronation to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936.
• King Charles’ grandfather, Albert or “Bertie,” became King George VI. His daughter, Elizabeth, inherited the throne upon his death in 1952.
• At 74, the king is the oldest monarch ever to be coronated. He was also the longest serving Prince of Wales — 64 years and 44 days between 1958 and 2022 — until the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 of last year. He immediately became king upon the queen’s death even though the coronation took months to organize.
• As a child, Prince Charles became heir apparent at 3 years old in 1952.
• King Charles III will be the first monarch to hold a college degree. He attended the University of Cambridge, studying archaeology and anthropology but he finished up with a degree in history.
• While at university, the king played the piano, trumpet and cello.
• In 1975, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, became a member of the Magic Circle, after passing his audition with a magic trick. The group is a society of stage magicians founded in London in 1905.
• His majesty obtained his Royal Air Force wings in August 1971. He also commanded HMS Bronington in 1976, while serving in the Royal Navy.
• A frog is named after the king. Seriously. It’s called hyloscirtus princecherlesi or the Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.
• As Prince of Wales, he was given the title, “Keeper of the Cows,” by the Masai in Tanzania in 2011.
• In total, he has served as president or patron of more than 800 charities and initiatives.
• A champion of environmental issues for more than 50 years, King Charles first spoke publicly about his concerns on pollution, plastics and their impact in 1970.
• He owns an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2 Volante which runs on E85 bioethanol made from by-products from wine and cheese.
• The king often carries out tree planting ceremonies, and after each, he gives a branch a friendly shake to wish them well.
• King George VI’s (King Charles’ grandfather) coronation was the first to be broadcast by the BBC on the radio in 1937. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first televised in 1953. King Charles III’s, 70 years later, will be the first to be live-streamed on social media.
• Come Saturday, King Charles III will be the 40th sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.
• The earliest English coronation recorded was the crowning of the Anglo-Saxon King Edgar in Bath in 953 CE. Before Westminster Abbey was constructed, these ceremonies were carried out wherever was most convenient — Bath, Canterbury, Oxford, etc.
• Westminster Abbey has been the site of every coronation since 1066. On Christmas Day of 1066, William the Conqueror was the first monarch to be crowned there.
• King Charles III will follow in the footsteps of other famous monarchs including the infamous Henry VIII. His queen consort Anne Boleyn was also crowned in the abbey in 1533.
• Handel’s coronation anthem “Zadok The Priest” has been played at every coronation since 1727.
• The original 14th century order of service, Liber Regalis, was written in Latin and descends from the coronation of King Edgar in 973 CE. The Liber Regalis has provided the basis for every coronation since.
• The Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath are the only aspects of the ceremony required by law.
• The King will be crowned in St. Edward’s Chair, crafted in 1300 for Edward I and used at every coronation since. Traditionally, it fits over the Stone of Destiny (Scone), which is an ancient relic from Scotland. Said to have Biblical ties, it’s known also as Jacob’s pillow.
• In 1296, during the First Scottish War of Independence, King Edward I of England took the stone as spoils of war and placed it in Westminster Abbey, where it was fitted into a wooden chair — the Coronation Chair or King Edward’s Chair. Every monarch since was crowned upon the stone. In 1996, the British government formally returned the stone to Scotland. However, it is being brought in from Edinburgh Castle for the coronation.
• He will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, made in 1661. It weighs four pounds and 12 ounces. It’s frame is made of solid gold.
• The St. Edward’s Crown has been used in the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II (after the civil war and destruction of previous crowns).
• It features 444 gemstones, including rubies, sapphires, garnets, topazes and tourmalines.
• King Charles will switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace. This crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.
• More than 6,000 men and women of the armed forces of the United Kingdom — and nearly 400 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries — will take part in the coronation.