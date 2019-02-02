I believe that one word from God changes everything. There are times when life seems totally out of control and overwhelming. You may not be sure what to do. Fear can take over. Confusion sets in. In those moments, the greatest thing that can happen is for you to hear from God. Just knowing He is there and hearing His voice can completely change your perspective. When God speaks, it is powerful.
In the beginning, God spoke into the darkness and said, “Let there be light.” And there was light. It was a demonstration of the power of God’s Word. God spoke and everything changed. There had been nothing but darkness, but after God spoke there was light. There had been chaos, but then there was order. There had been emptiness, but when God spoke there was abundance.
This is what can happen in our lives when God speaks. We must rise above all the other noise in our lives and learn to hear the voice of God. Hearing from God changes everything,
In the book of Revelation, there is an amazing description of the Exalted Jesus. Among this description, it says, “His voice was like the sound of rushing waters” (Revelations 1:15). John was overwhelmed by this vision. He was in the presence of Jesus, but not the sweet little baby in a manger Jesus. This was the holy, heavenly Jesus that brings a man to his knees. His voice was described as the sound of rushing waters. It makes me think of a powerful waterfall. Sometimes there are noises that are so powerful, but they are not peaceful. The sound of jet plane taking off is like that. A Saturday afternoon crowd between the hedges in Athens is pretty exciting and loud, but it is not necessarily tranquil. Waterfalls though have a unique quality. They are both powerful and peaceful, invigorating and soothing. When you get close to a waterfall, every other noise disappears. There is a waterfall I love to visit up in North Carolina. You can hike down to the bottom and climb out on the rocks. I will get right under the falls where I can literally feel the power of the water. It seems as if everything else in life disappears. It feels like it is washing over me. At the same time, I sense peace and power.
Perhaps this gives some insight to John’s description of the voice of Christ as the sound of rushing waters. The voice of God is powerful and peaceful, invigorating and smoothing. His voice has the ability to drown out every other voice and every other sound.
The Lord wants us to hear Him. He wants to speak into our hearts in a way that is life changing. He wants to silence every other voice in our life.
In my life, I have listened to many other voices. And yet these voice haven’t lead me to life and peace. They have left me with nothing but fear, frustration, and confusion. I find myself at a place where I want to pull aside and heart from God.
The ability to hear from God begins with a relationship, not a formula. So many of us want a rule to keep, or a principle to follow. There are plenty of scriptural principles to follow, but we can’t turn our relationship with God into a method or formula. God doesn’t speak through formulas. He is a personal God. He speaks to us personally through His Spirit and most often through His word. We must stop to listen though. We must desire to hear. When we slow down and tune in though, His voice is powerful. One word from God changes everything. When He speaks, our darkness becomes light, and He brings order into our chaos. So how about a Word God? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.