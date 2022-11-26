I am writing this article a couple of days before Thanksgiving, 2022. We are used to saying that time sure flies, but I feel like now it has hit warp speed. I still have moments where I feel it should be somewhere in 2020 during the pandemic. And then I realize it is the year 2021, only to be fooled again. I do know that it is Nov. 22, 2022. (Happy birthday to my son, Jonathan. I love you.)
OK, so I still feel I am getting my bearings, my place and space in time at this exact moment, but in general I tend to love this end-of-the-year swing into Thanksgiving and then the Christmas season. I love the moments of slowing down with family to watch Christmas movies, and I enjoy the many moments of ministry between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas is my favorite season of all.
Let’s come back to Thanksgiving though for a minute because that is still the moment here before us. A level of genuine gratitude may not even be easy for some folks to find right now in this season, and yet it may be more essential than we realize. While most of us in Georgia have moved past the major portions of COVID restrictions and fears, it still seems like the country has a hangover that it can’t quite shake. There was so much shifting that took place throughout the pandemic that I still think we do not fully know what is our “new normal.” I do not think we will see life return like it was back in 2019 prior to COVID.
What do you mean, David? I am not sure I know to be honest. I just know so many of us sense subtle and profound differences. Some of it is the deeply entrenched political polarization that escalated to new levels in COVID and now hangs around like a symptom of long-haul COVID. Screwy supply issues still crop up when you least expect it. If we run short on diesel, reports say we will have even greater food shortage in major markets. The Ukraine-Russian War has interrupted grain supplies which also threatens the food chain.
Oh yeah, and who knows what Putin will end up doing? Do we even know what he is really doing and thinking now? How about China? Are they going to just completely own us one day? By the way, what is that Klaus Schweb and his crew doing behind our backs with their Great Reset ideas? Does our president really expect us to believe the economy is strong as inflation hovers about us? Is Trump going to start Tweeting again? Is there going to be infighting and carnage in the GOP? What is the future of American politics? Is our Democracy coming unglued? And what the heck happened to Disney?
Oops, I went down a deep trail didn’t I? Thanksgiving! I forgot because it got stacked under all this mess that I can’t seem to figure out. In the book of Hebrews, the writer speaks of the things that can be shaken — the kingdoms of this world, the things of this world. The,n there is a word for Christians… “Since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire” (Hebrews 12:28).
The scripture reminds us that everything in this world can be shaken. The kingdoms of this world can be shaken. They are being shaken! We, however, have been given a kingdom that cannot be shaken — the kingdom of God. As Christians, we serve a God who can never be dethroned. He is never surprised. He is never worried about the future. He is bigger than politics, bigger than Putin and China put together. When this world passes away, His kingdom shall stand.
We are receiving a kingdom that can never be shaken, and this is where our security must lie. So be thankful. Worship! Praise Him. Have peace. Have faith. Do not let yourself be shaken. I am truly thankful to be a part of God’s unshakable kingdom. And that’s the Word.