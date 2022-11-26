I am writing this article a couple of days before Thanksgiving, 2022. We are used to saying that time sure flies, but I feel like now it has hit warp speed. I still have moments where I feel it should be somewhere in 2020 during the pandemic. And then I realize it is the year 2021, only to be fooled again. I do know that it is Nov. 22, 2022. (Happy birthday to my son, Jonathan. I love you.)

OK, so I still feel I am getting my bearings, my place and space in time at this exact moment, but in general I tend to love this end-of-the-year swing into Thanksgiving and then the Christmas season. I love the moments of slowing down with family to watch Christmas movies, and I enjoy the many moments of ministry between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas is my favorite season of all.

