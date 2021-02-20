God is on the “lookout.” He is watching, waiting, seeking — and hoping to find. He will not stop until he finds what He is looking for. He is looking for people, for hearts that will yield to Him fully in word and deed. When He passes by your way, will He find what He is looking for?
Jesus came into this world on a search and rescue mission. He declared he was sent “to seek and save the lost” (Luke 19:10). In the 15th chapter of Luke, Jesus used three parables in a row to reveal God’s heart for lost people. Jesus spoke of a lost sheep, a lost coin, and a lost son. The parables reveal that there was an all-out search for these things that were lost. It was a revelation of the heart of heaven to search for the hearts of men and women. The parables also reveal there was great rejoicing: the shepherd rejoiced when he found his lost sheep. The widow rejoiced when she found her lost coin. The father rejoiced when his lost son came to his senses — and then he came home right into the father’s arms.
God is searching. The Father is searching for you. Has he found you? Are you found? Do you know that you need to be found by God? Before a person can be found (saved) and forgiven by God, they must first get lost. Do you need to get lost so you can be found? Am I confusing you? Give me a moment.
Jesus said he came to seek and save the lost. He was speaking of men and women who have sinned against God and are separated from Him. All of humanity has turned their backs upon God in one way or another, and our sin has separated us from God. We have turned astray and gone to our own way (Isaiah 56:3). All of this means that we are “lost” — lost as a ball in high weeds. We cannot make our own way back to God, but Jesus came to seek and save us. He can only do this for people who understand and believe they need to be forgiven and saved. Jesus saves people who admit they need saving. Jesus finds and saves those who know and admit they are lost and far from God. The prodigal son came to his senses in a far away land.
So, if you do not know that you are lost, Jesus cannot truly find and save you. So the first step to God truly finding you begins with your recognition that you are lost and in need of finding.
The beauty of it all: When you come to a place where you fully understand you are sinful and separated from God, that you are lost in your sins, you can then come to a place where you realize that the Lord has been searching for you all of this time. He knew you were lost and in need of finding. He saw you were separated and in need of rescue. Before you ever knew you were lost, Jesus already stepped out of heaven to come and find you. Before you ever realize you are sinful and guilty, Jesus already died and gave up his life as an offering for the sin of the world. Before you ever realize you are in need of forgiveness and grace, Jesus already had risen from the grave so he might raise you out of your sin and into a new life.
So maybe you need to get lost today so you may “get found” by the Savior. And if you realize now that you are lost, guess what? Your Heavenly Father has known it all along, and He has been searching for you all this time. He has been waiting for you to stop thinking you are “good, good enough, fine, religious, spiritual etc.” He wants you to start thinking and singing, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost but now I am found, was blind but now I see.” And that’s the Word.