The world around us continues to shake. As I listen to news reports as well as personal stories of friends, there is no doubt that our world continues to feel unstable and uncertain at any given moment. Have you been “shaken” or felt “shook up” in the last couple of years?
I truly believe there have been multiple dynamics at play in recent history: 1) Humanity’s sin, 2) Creation’s Groan, 3) Satan’s Rage, and 4) God’s Shakings. We know the sinful choices of others and ourselves often bring pain and brokenness in the world. Romans 8 also tells that all of creation is groaning in desire for the full revealing of God’s children (at the return of Christ). The creation longs to be set free from the “bondage to decay” that took place when God cursed the ground due to Adam’s sinful rebellion. The Enemy too is hard at work, raging throughout the whole earth to steal, kill, and destroy. The enemy knows he is defeated but still seeks to do as much destruction is possible until the very end. He is dangerous but defeated.
I also believe that God is shaking the earth. Scripture tells us that the Lord shakes the nations so we can understand what is truly unshakable: “At that time his voice shook the earth, but now he has promised, ‘Once more I will shake not only the earth but also the heavens.’ The words “once more” indicate the removing of what can be shaken — that is, created things — so that what cannot be shaken may remain. Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God,” (Hebrews 12:26-29).
We have seen and felt all these dynamics at play through COVID, racial unrest, civil unrest, political division and polarization, etc. This week we were shaken again by the horrific school shootings at Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts break that such evil could exist in the world, but it does.
We have also witnessed many cracks and flaws in the church over these recent years. Numerous high-profile pastors have fallen into moral failure and scandal. We have witnessed affairs, abuse of power and financial misdeeds. The latest example bringing reproach upon God’s people is the recently released Guidepost report on the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Church. Numerous reports of sexual impropriety and/or abuse by pastors and leaders were made known to the executive committee, however the information was kept hidden instead of forming a plan to deal with these issues. This allowed abusive leaders to continue their bad behavior instead of protecting the women and churches who would become another victim.
Please do not mistake my thoughts here as being anti-SBC in any way. I have great respect for many godly men and women in the SBC, and truly have compassion that so many leaders will have to deal with the fallout from the failure of a few leaders at the top. And for sure the SBC does not stand alone when it comes to dealing with scandal in the church. This is just a latest example.
My reason for addressing is twofold: First, is there any wonder why younger generations are fading away from the church and their faith? Can we blame the world for mocking the church while labeling us as hypocrites? Second, I believe the Lord is actually shaking the church to help expose our flaws and cracks. Jesus is looking for and longing for a pure and spotless bride. The apostle Peter said that “Judgement begins with the household of God” (1 Peter 4:17). God will not let his people off the hook. I believe he is seeking to bring purity and holiness to his people, and He is cleansing the church. I do not share this with any sense of arrogance or self-righteousness, but truly with a humble sense of my own need for continued repentance and grace to transform my heart.
May we turn our hearts to God and allow him to search and convict us of our sinful ways. And may we then turn wholeheartedly to Him so we can live in such a way to bring honor to His name. By God’s grace, may we never dishonor the name of Jesus by the lives that we lead. Yes, I believe the Lord is allowing His church to be shaken, but He will bring forth a people who truly live and believe they are part of an unshakable Kingdom! Lord have mercy. And that’s the Word.