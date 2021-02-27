God is looking and searching. He will not stop until He finds what He is looking for. When He passes by your way, will He find what He is looking for? He is looking for hearts, hearts of worship.
In the fourth chapter of John, Jesus asked the Samaritan woman at the well for a drink of water. There was a spiritual and racial tension among the Jews and Samaritans during that time. Men usually did not address an unfamiliar woman in public at that time either. Jesus knew she had a great need though. Through a series of questions and comments, Jesus addressed her promiscuous lifestyle. She had been married five times. She immediately sought to turn the conversation around by talking about the proper place of worship.
The Jews believed the proper place of true worship was in Jerusalem at the temple. The Samaritans had built their temple at Mt. Gerazim. There was always disagreement between the two groups about the proper place of worship.
On that day, Jesus told her a revolutionary truth: “Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshippers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth for they are the kind of worshippers the Father seeks. God is spirit and his worshippers must worship in spirit and in truth” (John 4:23-24).
God is seeking worshippers. He is actively pursuing a people who will worship Him and bring praise to Him. God has an agenda — to find a people who will praise and worship His name. As you read this article, God is looking into your heart. Will your worship? Will you give Him your heart?
The word “worship” in this passage literally means to prostrate oneself before another in complete devotion and reverence. It can also mean to kiss the hand of another in a token of reverence. In the ancient world, the people would often make false idols that represented their gods and they would literally kiss their gods. It was a sign of their devotion and worship to their god. Our worship is to be an expression of our love and devotion to our God and to His Son Jesus.
We are called to worship in spirit and in truth. To worship in truth means to worship according to the truth. This means we worship God for who He really is. We are not to worship God as we think he is, or as we want him to be, but for who He really is. How do we know who He really is? God has revealed Himself to us in the scripture and ultimately through His Son Jesus Christ. Truth in the New Testament particularly has to do with the person of Jesus. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” To really worship God in truth means we must come to Him through His Son Jesus. We must embrace God’s Son. He is the one who forgives us and connects us with God the Father.
We must also worship God in spirit. Spirit here speaks of the inner life, the heart of the worshipper. Jesus was telling the Samaritan woman that the place of worship was no longer a priority, but the real priority was the heart of worship. To worship in spirit means your spirit is fully engaged with God. You must give Him your heart, your soul and your all. It speaks of a passion.
Spirit and truth means that our head and our hearts come together. We must embrace the truth about who God really is, and then we must worship Him with all of our heart. And that’s the Word.
