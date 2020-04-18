God has a plan! Do you believe this? Do you believe that God is always in control and nothing can ultimately stop his purposes on the Earth? You may wonder in these moments of the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis if the Lord is still in charge. It is so critical for us to believe, however, that He is in full control. God is not wringing his hands or on a break. Sometimes we just can’t see it or understand it but we must remember that God has a plan.
The disciples of Jesus in the New Testament had walked with Jesus for three years. They were captivated by his connection to God. They marveled at his teachings and his miracles. They believed He was the Messiah of God. And then in the last week of Jesus’ life it all turned. Jesus was falsely accused, betrayed, arrested, put on trial, beaten and then finally crucified. Jesus was dead and buried, and just like that, life had changed. The disciples had placed all of their hopes and dreams in Jesus’ hands. And with his death, all of their hopes were dead and gone with him. In those moments, their lives seemed totally out of control. Can you relate? I know I can!
We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. And I am also talking to people who have recently gotten a bad diagnosis, or a car accident, or a broken marriage. More than ever we can relate to how out of control we really are. There is not much we can control.
The disciples most likely felt the same thing we feel when life spins out of control — fear, confusion, anger, betrayal, disillusionment, disappointment with God. We may question as to whether God really has a plan.
You may not see it in this moment, but God always has a plan. We live in a messy world that has been impacted by our sin and rebellion. We want a trouble-free world where tragedy doesn’t exist, but humanity forfeited that in the garden of Eden when we rebelled against God. Jesus gives us many promises of hope but he never promises us a trouble-free life. He actually says that, “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart for I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). God promises that He can bring good out of anything if we trust him and let him. In the chaos of Jesus’ betrayal, arrest and death, the disciples were spinning out of control but God was actually at work. The disciples thought life was falling apart, but God’s plan was actually coming together.
In Acts 2, Peter addressed a crowd in Jerusalem, many of whom had called for Jesus’ death. Peter tells them, “you followed God’s pre-arranged plan. With the help of lawless of Gentiles you nailed him to the cross and murdered him. However God released him from the horrors of death and raised him back to life again” (Acts 2:22-24).
Did you see the phrase “God’s pre-arranged plan?” Some translations say “definite plan” or “deliberate plan.” Scripture assures us that the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ were all a part of God’s plan. God not only knew about it ahead of time, but He planned it. There were many prophecies about Jesus predicting He would be betrayed by a friend, forsaken by his disciples, falsely accused, feel forsaken by God, and more. In the very moments the disciples thought all hope was lost as Jesus was being handed over to death, there were hundreds of prophecies actually being fulfilled. They couldn’t see the plan at the moment, but God was actually working out his plan. God always has a plan — even when you can’t see it.
It may be hard for us to see God’s plan right now. It may be hard to trust God’s plan. Our Heavenly Father is not surprised or caught off guard in this moment. Nothing can stop his plan and his purposes. For those who trust, the resurrection is always a promise and reminder of hope for our lives. Hang on. God is in control. Seek Him. Trust Him. God has a plan. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@weare c ommunity.church or 912-634-2960.