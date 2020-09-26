Do you have confidence when you pray? Do you really believe that God is listening and wants to answer your prayers? This is so important and vital to developing a strong and powerful life of prayer. You must come to know and understand the privilege and place you have been given by the Father. Where the heavens were once closed because of our sin, Jesus has now opened the heavens and provided us with access to God’s holy presence.
The author of Hebrews describes this for us: “Therefore since we have a great high priest who has gone through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess.” (Hebrews 4:14) The high priest was the one person in the Old Testament who could enter into God’s presence in the temple and offer a sacrifice for the sins of the people on the Day of Atonement. Jesus is called the great high priest because he is the only one to enter into heaven itself before God’s presence having offered the sacrifice of his own blood to cover our sins. We are encouraged to hold firmly to the faith we profess because of Christ’s work in our lives. So the writer of Hebrews then encourages us with this: “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” (Hebrews 4:14-16).
Do you hear that? We are called to approach God’s throne with confidence!
I have a friend who is the general manager of a very nice resort hotel. He invited Amber and me to come for a visit a while back. I always get a little nervous in places with valet parking, a concierge, bellhops, etc. I am not quite sure whom to tip when, what, and where. As I checked in, the front desk clerk told me that we had the hotel suite. I still wasn’t sure what that meant, but we were escorted up to the club level and taken to our room. We passed by many single doors down the hallway until we finally reached a huge set of double doors on the right. The bellman opened the door and ushered us in to the most amazing hotel suite I had ever been in. The suite was 2,400 square-feet with a full living room and dining room for 12. The bedroom was off to the left behind a set of double doors. It was amazing! It was posh! I can’t even describe it in words, but I think it will be a little of what heaven might be like one day. I felt totally out of place for a moment. I was not use to such a lavish place. I felt unworthy. I didn’t deserve to be there. I couldn’t afford to be there. Then I remembered that I was welcome there because my friend, the general manager made sure the room was covered. The price had been paid. I just needed to enjoy it. In a matter of moments, I went from feelings of humility and unworthiness to feelings of gratitude and rejoicing. I think I did a little happy dance right there in the room. I had a right to be there. I had a friend who gave me the right to pass through all the way to club level, and then handed me a key to the luxury suite. It was mine to enjoy and receive completely as a gift. This is just how it is with our Heavenly Father. No one deserves the right to come boldly before God. We should be humbled before his holy presence, but He has made it possible for us to come. Christ has paid the price and given us access to very presence of God. In the name of Jesus Christ, we can come boldly to the throne of God’s grace. And that’s better than access to a luxury hotel suite. I promise. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.
Contact him at david@
wearecommunity.church
or 912-634-2960.