What is your image of God? Some think of God as a stern policeman. Some think of him as a grandfather in the sky or someone akin to Santa Claus. Others think he is powerless, a god who cannot do anything.
None of these is a correct biblical image of God. God is a loving Father, but He is also a God of great power and holiness. Perhaps no story reflects this more than when King David attempted to bring the ark of the covenant back into Jerusalem. Made of acacia wood and layered in gold, the ark of the covenant represented God’s throne on the earth. His very presence was associated with the ark. God had given the Israelites very clear instructions on how they were to handle the ark. One set of instructions concerned how Israel was to carry and transport the ark. God told them to place poles through the rings on the corner of it and only the Levites were to carry it. The Levites were a specific group in Israel set apart by God for service in the temple. They alone were given the privilege to carry the ark of the covenant.
When David decided to bring the ark back into Jerusalem, it was an exciting day for Israel. Under King Saul’s reign, the ark had been set aside. God had been put on the back burner so to speak. David was renewing Israel’s focus as the people of God by bringing the ark back to the holy city. This was an act of worship and consecration, however the day that began with such high hopes turned out to be a day of tragedy in the end.
David had the ark put on an ox cart to be transported into city. He and all of Israel were following alongside the ark in worship. At one point, the oxen stumbled, and the ark began to slide. A man named Uzzah reached out and put his hand on the ark to steady it. Immediately, the Lord’s anger burned against Uzzah because of his irreverent act; therefore God struck him down, and he died there beside the ark of God (2 Samuel 6:7).
As you read this, it may seem incredibly cruel and harsh. For some, it may completely turn you off, but this is a reality of God that the church today needs to be aware of. God was not wrong here. We must remember what this little box was all about. The ark was God’s throne on earth. It represented his holy presence. God had given Israel specific instructions on how to carry the ark. It was to rest on the shoulders of Levites, not on the back of a beast. The ark was never to be touched by human hands either. This was God’s way of teaching people to have a deep reverence for him. It was a picture of God’s holiness. Israel was to know that God was set apart and totally unique from all the false gods of the pagans. In all of his enthusiasm, David had neglected to read the ordinances God had prescribed for carrying the ark. David mishandled God’s holy ways and it was costly.
Our God is very loving and forgiving, but he will not be trifled with. He takes no delight when people are irreverent and dismiss the holiness of his character. For too long, Israel had put God to the side. They had lived apart from God’s presence. It was a new day of restoring God to his rightful place in the life of Israel. God knew David’s heart was right, but he could not dismiss such negligence. To mishandle the ark was to mishandle God. The people needed proper reverence and awe for the Lord again. Israel learned that they could not mishandle the holy ways of God.
What about you? Are you mishandling God’s holy ways? Are you trifling with God and giving him lip service but living life by your own rules? Do you give to Him the proper reverence that He is due? God is very loving and gracious, but simply ignoring his word can be costly. Treating him with dishonor and a lack of respect is simply unwise. God is so gracious, but we are not to treat Him casually. A holy God deserves holy reverence from his people. And that’s the Word.
– The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.