What is your image of God? Some think of God as a stern policeman. Some think of him as a grandfather in the sky or someone akin to Santa Claus. Others think he is powerless, a god who cannot do anything.

None of these is a correct biblical image of God. God is a loving Father, but He is also a God of great power and holiness. Perhaps no story reflects this more than when King David attempted to bring the ark of the covenant back into Jerusalem. Made of acacia wood and layered in gold, the ark of the covenant represented God’s throne on the earth. His very presence was associated with the ark. God had given the Israelites very clear instructions on how they were to handle the ark. One set of instructions concerned how Israel was to carry and transport the ark. God told them to place poles through the rings on the corner of it and only the Levites were to carry it. The Levites were a specific group in Israel set apart by God for service in the temple. They alone were given the privilege to carry the ark of the covenant.

– The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.

