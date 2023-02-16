Betty Oliver has deep roots in the Golden Isles. With those come longstanding memories especially of growing up on St. Simons Island.
And one place features prominently in most of them — Glynn Visual Arts. She was an early student there as it was getting its start.
“(Art teacher) Bill Hendrix must have arrived on St. Simons in the early 50s. I was in the first grade or around that. I kept asking my mom if I could take lessons at Glynn Visual Arts which was then called the Island Art Center. She put me off for a few months,” she said with a laugh.
Eventually, her mother gave in and enrolled her. Oliver took up painting, planting the seed of a lifelong passion.
“Back then, we were in this little warehouse at the airport. Then, when property became available, my father built the first building for them. It was a unique thing because St. Simons was so small at the time — 2,000 or 3,000 people, so it was amazing to have an art center there,” she said. “There was just nothing like it. It was the only place you could take art lessons. I went on Saturdays until I left for college.”
Oliver attended the precursor to Kennesaw State, eventually earning a Ph.D. and embarking on a career.
On St. Simons, the nonprofit also evolved. Glynn Visual Arts moved around the island — from a concrete building near Southern Soul (originally a filling station), then to Mallery Street and Ocean Blvd. After coming home and planning to retire, Oliver decided it was time to get back involved with the center.
“I ran into (then-executive director) Susan Ryles. I think they had just moved to the location they’re at now, at the airport. They’ve kind of come full circle, since we started at the airport,” she said with a chuckle. “But Susan talked me into getting involved again.”
Today, Oliver volunteers in a number of capacities, not least of which is serving as the unofficial historian for the center. And next month, she’ll be honored for all that she’s given to GVA.
Oliver has been tapped to be the honorary chair of a key upcoming event — the organization’s 70th anniversary gala. The event is set for 6 p.m. March 4 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island.
The theme will be Art of the Lowcountry, and the evening will feature performances by the Phil Morrison Trio, as well as live sketches by GVA artist members.
For executive director Michelle Register, the soirée will be an opportunity to celebrate a shared vision.
“Our gala is an opportunity for our entire community to come together and reflect upon all we’ve done to enrich our lives through art and self expression. The theme of our gala, Art of the Lowcountry, celebrates our common love for where we live, our heritage, and our culture,” she said.
While the night will be a lovely evening for a good cause, Oliver stresses that the concept will extend well beyond one night.
“The theme is going to go on for the year through our activities. We have a year’s worth of special programs. I like the fact that it’s part of our mission to not just have a gala but also offer classes like basket weaving with Yvonne Grovner and plein air painting at historic locations,” Oliver said. “We have all sorts of wonderful things planned.”
For her part, Register is equally excited. She hopes that even more people within the community will discover the art center as an avenue of education and expression.
“GVA can connect different areas of our community through a passion for art. Whether you are a student or a teacher, a beginner or a professional, simply an admirer or a collector ... you have a welcoming home at GVA. I encourage everyone interested in creating or appreciating the arts to come and see what Glynn Visual Arts has to offer. You may be surprised,” Register said.
“GVA accomplishes much more than one might assume. We are an important resource for education and exposure to visual arts. Yes, we offer art classes just for the fun of it. But we also are expanding outreach programs to teach children the value of art as a means of self expression and finding ways to increase access to developing and under-served artists. Through the arts, we help our community thrive.”