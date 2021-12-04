For the last 10 years, Audrey Easterling has worked to provide upwards of hundreds of kids with the best Christmas they can have. It’s quite a rewarding experience.
“When the moms come to pick the gifts up for their children and when they see all the gifts, some of them just cry,” Easterling said.
She spent a good chunk of the last week setting up Angel Trees at multiple locations — in Walmart, Sam’s Club, the Glynn Place Mall, Bealls Outlet, all in Brunswick, and at Chic-fil-A restaurant on St. Simons Island.
On Tuesday, she and a volunteer set up the tree in the mall centered on the main concourse near the food court and kids’ play area.
Via the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, kids in Glynn and McIntosh counties who may not have had presents waiting for them under the tree otherwise don’t have to go without the excitement of Christmas morning.
It wasn’t something Easterling really thought about prior to starting her career with the Salvation Army 13 years ago.
“My son, when he was coming up, we didn’t use the program because we had such a big family,” Easterling explained.
For three years after that, she was not particularly familiar with the program, either. It wasn’t until 10 years ago that she became personally involved in running the gifting process. Now she serves as the official coordinator, conveying presents to children from their Santas.
“Some children, that’s all they get is what we provide through the donors,” Easterling continued.
“Everyone doesn’t have the grandmothers and the aunties and the uncles and god mommas.”
Behind the scenes, it takes a lot of coordination to make the most wonderful time of the year truly wonderful for that many kids.
It all starts with the Angel Trees.
“We have the moms who say what she wants for her child and we let her know while we can’t guarantee you’ll get that, we’ll make sure your child has three to four gifts in a bag,” Easterling said.
Tags hung alongside ornaments on the tree give some basic information about the “angels” and the present or presents they asked for.
Simply tear off part of the tag and bring the gifts back to either the tree or to the Salvation Army’s office at 1624 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
Presents should be returned by Friday, Dec. 10, to give the Salvation Army time to sort them and prepare to pass them out at the Brunswick Exchange Club’s fairgrounds on Dec. 17.
It’s a simple and proven system that’s worked for Easterling and the children who benefit.
“Glynn County takes care of their little angels. They make sure these children have an awesome Christmas. If it wasn’t the donors, we couldn’t do it at all,” Easterling said.
An example easily sprung to Easterling’s mind to prove just that.
Looking back on 10 years managing the program, Easterling recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the angel tree program as it did a good many other things.
“We called The Brunswick News and put a plea out for 50 children that weren’t adopted and we were two days from the distribution,” Easterling said.
The News’ report on the Salvation Army’s call to action indicated 48 children still needed to be adopted that year and were asking for balls, board games, Barbies and other dolls, Legos, building blocks, scooters and other toys.
She couldn’t thank the people of the Golden Isles enough for turning 2020 around and making it one of the program’s most successful years.
“Glynn County donors came through, they brought gift after gift after gift,” Easterling added.
She’s happy to answer any and all questions about the program.
Easterling can be reached at 912-265-9381.