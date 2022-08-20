August Equity Dinner
Father Dewayne Cope, rector at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, left, and the Rev. Drew Thompson, pastor at Union City Church, in the meeting room at Sistas’ Kitchen where they will hold an equity meeting next week.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Bi-monthly dinners arranged by the Glynn Clergy for Equity are meant to be safe spaces for difficult conversations around race and inequality.

In the spirit of the conversations, Father Dewayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, was frank about what he hopes to see change about the dinners.

