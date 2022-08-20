Bi-monthly dinners arranged by the Glynn Clergy for Equity are meant to be safe spaces for difficult conversations around race and inequality.
In the spirit of the conversations, Father Dewayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, was frank about what he hopes to see change about the dinners.
“We need more people of color involved,” Cope said. “A majority have been White.”
After something of a summer break, a group of local religious leaders is holding the next in a series of equity dinners at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sistas’ Kitchen, 128 Old Jesup Road in Brunswick. The last was in March.
The meals were conceived as a way for people from different racial, social and economic statuses and backgrounds who would not meet in the normal course of their lives to talk about difficult subjects. Cope stressed the dinners are neutral and safe ground.
When the dinners started, many showed up wanting to know how to fix socioeconomic inequality, which runs largely along racial lines. Of the various segments of Golden Isles, the majority Black city of Brunswick is the poorest, per U.S. Census data.
Coming up with solutions requires knowing what the problems are, and Cope was not convinced most residents have a good grasp of the core issues. A good turnout from White people is good, he added, but those most affected have not turned out to the meetings in the numbers he’s hoped to see.
“They may feel like they’ve been there, done that, and nothing’s changed,” Cope says.
Cope himself has these feelings from time to time, as he told The News in a past interview.
“When I walk outside of my office or the church, I look in one direction and I look toward Dixville or Glynnvilla, and I don’t see a lot of change happening or planning for change happening,” Cope said. “I look in the other direction toward downtown, I see condos being built, new restaurants and development. It’s a difference between those who can and have, and those who struggle and don’t have.”
He’s not done trying, though. After the conclusion of the murder and hates crimes trials of Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and accomplice William “Roddie” Bryan, he and fellow pastor Drew Thompson feel they’re even more necessary. All three men were convicted in both trials, the McMichaels receiving life sentences in prison and Bryan receiving a life sentence for murder and 37 years from the hate crimes conviction.
“The trial for the three men have ended, but we think that is just the beginning,” Thompson, pastor of Union City Church, said.
The sentences don’t mean all issues in the city are addressed or all wounds are healed, he said. Racial inequality persists in housing, wages and environmental impacts, Thompson says.
“We’re not going to solve problems in our community by talking, but we won’t by not talking either,” Thompson said. “… I hope (attendees) have an honest conversation and connect with people on a deep level, and continue to grow, learn and connect.”
This dinner will be in-person, for which Thompson is extremely glad. The last one in March was held virtually, which had the benefit of being accessible to just about everyone, but nothing can replace face-to-face conversations.
Each dinner has a theme and begins with all in attendance viewing a piece of media, whether it’s a video, music or artwork. On Thursday, the group will read an excerpt from “Caste” a book by Isabel Wilkerson. In a past dinner, the group watched part of Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley’s closing statements in the McMichael-Bryan state murder trial.
After viewing the video, attendees were welcomed to talk about what they felt and what they’d like to know in regards to racial equity and justice, Thompson said. During that dinner, the conversation largely revolved around what Ahmaud Arbery murder and the ensuing trial revealed about the Golden Isles community.
Conversations aren’t limited to specific subjects, however, and they encourage attendees to talk about whatever subjects are on their minds.
This formula is based on the Equitable Dinners at Work program pioneered by Dietra Hawkins and her team in Chicago, said Thompson. Much of the content presented at the meeting is arranged by Hawkins’ organization, but the conversations that result deal purely with local issues.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GlynnClergyforEquity.