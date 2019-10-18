A group of young musicians will take the stage Sunday for the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s annual fall recital, to showcase their talents and hard work.
A lot of time, effort and fundraising support goes into helping these students hone their craft. And long-time GIYO fundraiser Barbara Sullivan has played a significant role in making those opportunities possible.
Sullivan, who plans to soon retire from her role with the youth orchestra, will be honored at this weekend’s concert, which will be held in the Mizner Ballroom at Sea Island’s Cloister.
“If one makes a list of all of the roles that are needed to have a successful community-funded youth organization, Barbara Sullivan has played every one of those roles, some more than once,” said JoAnn Davis, chair of GIYO’s musician development committee.
Sullivan, and her late husband Jack, were among the founding members who made substantial donations to the program, Davis said.
“At that time, she was a volunteer with the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, of which the then-named Coastal Youth Symphony was an affiliate,” Davis said.
Sullivan then helped lead the effort to transition GIYO into its own independent program, alongside Bill Walker, who has helped coordinate the tribute for Sullivan this Sunday.
The tribute will take place after the concert and before the encore, Walker said. A five-minute video will be shown highlighting Sullivan’s contribution to the youth orchestra and thanking her for her work.
“Barbara Sullivan is an outstanding individual, and she was a primary fundraiser for the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra,” Walker said.
Sullivan’s fundraising prowess created opportunities for students and families who could not afford private music lessons or new instruments, Walker said.
“Barbara set about to raise enough money to make sure anybody and everybody could enjoy those lessons,” he said.
Sullivan served as one of GIYO’s original board members and has in the past five years held numerous roles, Davis said, including president of the board, member of the executive and finance committees, development chairman, chairman of several annual appeals and founder and leader of the fall recital, which raises funds for GIYO’s private lesson and summer camps programs.
GIYO has grown into the program it is today in large part because of Sullivan’s support, Walker said.
“This youth orchestra is for everybody now — the people who can’t afford it and the people who can,” he said.
The concert Sunday will conclude with the youth orchestra performing one of Sullivan’s favorite classical pieces, conducted by Jim Bishop.
“Her ideas are creative, her energy is abundant, her caring deeply felt and her leadership extraordinary,” Davis said. “We are both inspired and exhausted by her work ethic and perseverance.”
For concert ticket information, please visit goldenislesyouthorchestra.org or contact Janet Leese at 912-634-8449. Tickets must be purchased no later than Friday.