Some people are naturally drawn to the bright lights of the stage. And if you’re one that’s toyed with the notion of stepping into the world of community theatre, now may be your time to shine.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH) is preparing to hold auditions for its annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” which will be staged in mid-December. This year’s program will take the same shape as last year with six actors taking on the roles in Dickens’ classic.
For Heather Heath, executive director of GIAH, the program is an ideal way to keep performers safe while offering a quality show.
“We did this version last year, keeping the cast small due to COVID and feel that is probably the best route to do again. Last year, the cast rehearsed in masks and that may be the case this year as well … we will just see what happens,” she said.
“We did have to limit the number of audience members last year too, but it was still well attended. We also filmed the show and shared it after we closed and that may happen again this year. We have done some version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ almost every year for about 20 years now.”
But, each year, there’s something new and special added to the show. Heath says that will certainly be in the cards for 2021.
“There will be some new things for the cast and the audience to experience,” she said.
Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Roles are available for three men, two women and one youth. Rehearsals will begin in October.
All would be thespians need do is register and arrive. They will not need to prepare a reading, Heath says.
“No need to prepare a monologue — we will do cold readings from the script. So very easy,” she said. “I encourage anyone that would like to audition — whether they have experience or not — to come on out.”
For those who may be on the fence about auditioning, Heath encourages everyone to just give it a try.
“The best tip that I can give when auditioning is to try your best and to have fun with it. You may be nervous, but everyone usually is, so don’t let that stop you from trying,” she said.
To register for auditions, interested folks may call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.