The tree canopy of Coastal Georgia is one of its defining characteristics — and those who call the area home have long been dedicated to protecting it.
In fact, that’s why the Golden Isles Fund for Trees or GIFT was created. The nonprofit began in 2015 as a way to rally support for this preservation mission. Since inception, the group has offered workshops and fundraisers, as well as a number of ongoing programs like monitoring tree ordinance observance.
Miriam Lancaster, the first president of GIFT’s board, said the group has continued to champion the cause, partnering with civic and governmental agencies like the City of Brunswick to make the greatest impact.
“GIFT’s mission is three-fold: Tree planting, education and advocacy. Our educational programs are designed to inform and inspire individuals to advocate for the preservation and enhancement of our coastal tree canopy,” Lancaster said.
Over the past few years, the group has combined informative and entertaining programming to engage the community including hosting an annual Lover’s Oak festival in the spring. The group is also committed to educate the community, which is why they’ve enlisted the help of a national expert, William De Vos, who will be on hand to celebrate Georgia Arbor Week.
“This year, we have selected William De Vos to share his decades of experience in the area of tree preservation. Though he is based in Vermont, Mr. De Vos has vast experience in the preservation and care of our native Live Oaks,” Lancaster said.
The award-winning arborist will present a free program at 5 p.m. Monday in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The topic will be “Tree Care Concepts: Ordinary to Extraordinary.”
For his part, De Vos is looking forward to sharing his take on the area’s unique canopy. He will also detail his work and experiences with attendees.
“I will be running through many of the unique projects I have been fortunate to have worked on over some of my 48 years in urban tree preservation,” he said.
“I will go over my personal philosophy and methodology that I feel is the basis for all serious tree preservation endeavors and a number of concepts for identifying potential problems that exist now or in the viable future. The ‘urban jungle’ is a tough place for trees.”
Lancaster feels he has much to share with locals, especially considering his connection to the Isles.
“He was instrumental in the relocation of large live oaks for the Sea Island Co. and provides tree care and consultation for homeowners on St. Simons Island and Sea Island,” she said.
“He will discuss tree care concepts from the ordinary care of landscape trees to the extraordinary efforts utilized by Sea Island to save trees in the path of development.”
Lancaster and the rest of the GIFT team of volunteers are hopeful that this program will help to motivate the community to join the cause. That, Lancaster notes, is important because it extends well beyond ecological benefits.
“Our coastal tree canopy, comprised of magnolias, cedars, pines and our signature live oaks, is an important part of our ecosystem. Trees provide stormwater management and erosion control, cleanse the air, provide shade and create habitat for wildlife. Our live oaks are a major draw for tourists and vacationers,” she said.
Lancaster feels that more support to preserve the canopy — as both an ecological and economic engine is needed.
“When others describe the Golden Isles they presume that the tree canopy is a priority. After a visit to St. Simons Island, one travel writer reported: ‘St. Simons Islanders are passionate about their oak trees and protect each and every one of them like members of the family’ — if only that were true. The visitor concluded ‘while we had come for the beach, it’s the majesty of the oaks that has captured our hearts,” she said.
“While the beaches and the marshes are protected by state and federal laws and regulations, there is no comprehensive legal protection for our tree canopy in Glynn County. Without such protections, the efforts of concerned citizens are necessary to preserve our tree canopy. GIFT is the only organization dedicated to that effort.”