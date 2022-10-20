Hilton Neeld scanned the warehouse-turned mad laboratory. Pockets of students busied themselves with an assortment of tasks — cutting tickets, arranging animatronics or tapping on computers.
“Come on creatures,” Neeld hollers through cupped hands.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hilton Neeld scanned the warehouse-turned mad laboratory. Pockets of students busied themselves with an assortment of tasks — cutting tickets, arranging animatronics or tapping on computers.
“Come on creatures,” Neeld hollers through cupped hands.
As if summoned by a spell, a host of costumed critters appear. A werewolf and a life-size praying mantis materialize and move to their places within the haunted house.
This maze of all things creepy and crawly is the brainchild of graphic design and videography students at Golden Isles College and Career Academy. And while it was still a work in progress, Neeld has no doubt it will be ready to go come opening night, Oct. 26. The three-day event, which is a fundraiser for the school’s graphics and building programs, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 at the GICCA campus.
And as the Frightmare comes together, it’s clear that Neeld is just as giddy as his pupils.
“COVID got us for a couple of years, so we literally had to pull of this out of storage,” the graphic arts pathway instructor said. “So we’re excited to have it back. We’re doing a mix of live actors and animatronics, most of which we put together ourselves. Some just came with a set of instructors that told you how to build it. But it’s been a lot of fun.”
The students couldn’t agree more. For senior graphics student Aidan Philipbar, it was a way to embrace the spooky season. And to don a costume (the mantis man) while doing it.
“It’s been really fun. You don’t have the opportunity to dress up and scare people often. There aren’t many haunted houses around,” he said, clutching the mantis head.
Sophomore Brogen Shepherd agrees.
“In other classes like math, you may get to do a worksheet with pumpkins,” he said through his werewolf mask. “With this, you get to dress up and scare people for three nights. I don’t know if I’ll ever get the chance again.”
And while it seems like this particular project is all tricks and treats, the students are learning some valuable skills along the way. The graphics students have been using computer programs to design posters and create tickets. The video department has been pulling together promotional content for Fright Mare. The two link through QR codes placed on posters that link to the promos.
Senior Sienna Watson, a video student, pulled two short videos together, filming and editing each to drum up interest.
“I took the cameras around and filmed the clips that (Neeld) wanted. In my free time, I edited them together,” she said.
While each student is playing their particular role, though, they’re also engaged in brainstorming, designing, communicating and problem solving.
“They’re definitely learning how to work together,” Neeld said. “And how to follow the rules ... for instance, the actors aren’t allowed to touch anyone in the haunted house.”
Tempering the frights is also key as they want the fundraiser to be open to middle schoolers as well as older kids.
“We don’t do any gore or anything like that,” Neeld said.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or beforehand at the Career Academy. All of the proceeds from the event go right back into the program.
“All of the money goes back to the graphics and video programs. We use it for field trips or for Skills USA which can get expensive. So it’s a good cause,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One of the things the people who congregate in the village on St. Simons can look forward to twice a year are the days the sun sets between the towers of the Sidney Lanier Bridge as it's viewed from the pier.
For fans of all things spooky, October doesn’t last nearly long enough.
One thing was decidedly missing from Tuesday’s ceremony that recognized three firefighters who distinguished themselves above and beyond: hubris.
The roar of overhead engines rattled the rafters of Jack and Kay Candler’s Sea Palms home on St. Simons Island late Sunday afternoon, throwing a wrench in the serenity of their pristine marsh view.
It was fortunate for the crowd gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a Wright Square restoration project that Brunswick caught a break from the area’s typical heat and humidity.
United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.