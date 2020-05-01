Art and writing have the power to transcend desperate situations and inspire hope.
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities (GIAH) plans to share some of that light today by showcasing the work of local young writers and artists from around the state.
This evening, GIAH will broadcast the Young Poets Award presentation online as well as the Georgia Artists with DisAbilities exhibit. Both annual events were originally set to take place during First Friday festivities in May, but the monthly downtown event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Instead, videos of both the exhibit and the awards presentation will be posted on GIAH’s Facebook page and other social media sites.
Winners of the Young Poets Award will visit the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick today to be recorded on video with their award and to share their poems.
The 2020 winners are ninth-grader Kendall Lee for her poem “My Dear Friend, Hope”; tenth-grader Lisbel Ayala for her poem, “The Future’s Future”; eleventh-grader Makenzie Brown for her poem “Pluto”; and twelfth-grader Kelsie Collins for her poem “Strength.”
The Georgia Artists with DisAbilities tour has been canceled, but images of the artwork will be shared online.
“It is of course disappointing that we cannot gather in person this year,” said Heather Heath, GIAH executive director. “But the first priority is for everyone to stay safe and well. We are so glad that we are still able to bring this amazing artwork and share the talents of Glynn County students with the community even if it is virtual.”
Susan McLemore, an English and creative writing teacher at Glynn Academy, said she’s proud of the work her students created this year. McLemore annually encourages students in her writing workshop class to submit entries into the Young Poets Award contest. All four winners this year are GA students.
McLemore’s class focuses on teaching students how to strengthen their writing abilities and to tap into their creativity. Programs like the Young Poets Award provide opportunities to highlight local students’ immense talents, she said.
“I believe in this so strongly,” McLemore said. “I really think that writing from the heart and from the gut is the kind of writing that is cathartic.”
The Georgia Artists with DisAbilities exhibit includes more than 40 entries and features paintings, photographs, clay pottery, textiles and more.
The exhibit was founded in 1985 by the Pilot Clubs of Metro Atlanta and is supported by Georgia District Pilot Clubs. The mission of Georgia Artists with DisAbilities is to provide avenues through which Georgia artists with disabilities can display their artistic accomplishments in all artistic disciplines. The event also creates public awareness of the artistic skills these artists have developed by overcoming the obstacles of their disabilities.
The Young Poets Award is supported by the Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. The fund’s purpose is to permanently carry on the artistic influence and philanthropic legacy of both authors and to benefit Coastal Georgians.
Price and Blackburn’s collection of works includes 57 titles that have been published in 18 languages and printed in excess of 40 million copies worldwide.
“I knew them, and they were private ladies. They were rather private in many ways,” McLemore said. “I think that this is the most beautiful legacy that they could possibly have left. This is something that inspires young writers, and what better thing could you do in life than to inspire young writers.”
The annual writing contest aims to encourage and recognize the literary talents of local high school students.
The theme of this year’s award was “hope.” Students submitted up to three poems for consideration in any style, and the work had to be reflective of the theme. The entries were reviewed and scored by four independent judges.
The Georgia Artists with DisAbilities exhibit will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on GIAH’s Facebook page, and the Young Poets Award presentation can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. The videos will remain posted for later viewing.
McLemore encouraged the community to participate in the celebration of these artists.
“They feed my spirit with their writing, and I would love everybody to experience that,” she said. “It will lift their sprits at a time when their spirits need lifting … It will give us hope for the future that we all need to believe in right now.”