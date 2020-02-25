Getting Control of Your Diabetes

More than 30 million adults in the United States are living with type 2 diabetes, and a whopping 84 million more have prediabetes, according to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is nearly half of the adult population.
The good news is that diabetes is preventable and treatable. For those with prediabetes, prevention may involve eating healthier and getting more exercise. For those living with diabetes, a combination of medication and lifestyle changes can often reduce or even eliminate symptoms such as fatigue, blurred vision, and pain, numbness or swelling in the feet and legs. With so many people living with or at risk for type 2 diabetes, Southeast Georgia Health System has made diabetes education a priority. Recognized by the American Diabetes Association for quality self-management education, the Health System’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program has helped hundreds of patients with diabetes and prediabetes better manage their condition and live happier, healthier lives.
Over the course of a month, program participants attend a series of three classes that cover a variety of topics related to controlling their diabetes, including diabetes myths and facts, nutrition, exercise, monitoring blood sugar levels, medications, and prevention of long-term complications. “Whether someone has just been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, or is having trouble controlling their diabetes, we help them set personal goals and give them the tools they need to make incremental lifestyle changes,” says Sue Ullrich, R.N., MA.Ed., CDCES, diabetes program coordinator. “The classes are also great for people who could use a refresher, since there have been a number of changes to how diabetes is managed.”
The program is available at both the Brunswick and Camden campuses, and class sizes are limited to around 20. Individual sessions and a monthly Health Matters support group that offers demonstrations of healthy recipes and other interactive activities are also available. Two upcoming programs on the Health System’s Camden Campus include On Your Way to Preventing Type 2 Diabetes, Monday, April 27, 6-7 p.m. and Fitness 4 Families, Monday, June 22, 6-7 p.m.
For more information, visit sghs.org/diabetes-education or call 912-466-1689 (Brunswick) or 912-576-6488 (Camden).