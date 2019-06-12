Get your beer on this Father's Day

Every third Sunday in June, we honor our fathers with their own special day, and what better gift for the men in our lives who prefer their adult beverages foamy and frothy than the gift of beer.
If your father or grandfather enjoys cracking open a cold one from time to time then consider getting them a gift card from a choice of two local beer-serving establishments: Weber’s Growler Factory on St. Simons Island, and Hop Soul Brewery in Brunswick.
Emily Weber, a self-described “brewtender” and owner of Weber’s, says that growler shop gift cards are a perfect gift for those dads that like to have options when it comes to their beer.
“Gift cards are personable, and they also allow you to choose what you want,” she said.
Weber’s boasts 37 craft beers, two ciders, and one soda on tap, as well as a smattering of craft beer bottles and cans. Included in their arsenal are treats such as Omaha Brewing Company’s “Nada Banana”, an American Weiss with notes of banana and clove, and Athens-based Creature Comfort’s Tropicalia, a beer whose meteoric rise to stardom earned it a cameo in the most recent Avengers movie.
Emily picks Akademia’s Hophrodesiac, also an Athens brewery, as her personal favorite of the beers Weber’s has to offer.
“It’s a hazy double IPA made with lupulin powder, so it’s very strong but also smooth,” Emily said.
Growler-philes should also note that Weber’s is offering 20 percent off growler fills on Father’s Day.
Weber’s also features “Oats On Boats”, a light and refreshing Pale Ale made by Hop Soul Brewery, another place where you can snag a gift card in time for Father’s Day.
Owner Justin Crandall says that Hop Soul gift cards are ideal because they can be sent digitally to any recipient. For Father’s Day, Hop Soul will give five dollars of credit to any dad who comes in with a gift card.
“It’s basically a free pint for dad,” Crandall said.
Hop Soul Brewery has over 10 beers and one cider, creatively titled “Bonita Applebaum” on tap, all brewed on site. Crandall says that the American Pilsners and Berliner Weisses are hits during the warmer months.
If you and your old man want to try one or two of the options on the self-pour beer wall this Father’s Day, but you want to bring your under 21 siblings along, you needn’t worry. Hop Soul Brewery also serves a variety of pizzas, salads, bar snacks and soft drinks so that the entire family, regardless of age, can enjoy a day out on the town celebrating dad.
If you don’t know where to start when you get to the Hop Soul Brewery beer wall, Crandell recommends his personal favorite Bloodshot Hopthalmologist Double IPA. While strong at 8 percent alcohol by volume, it’s citrus flavor paired with blood orange juice makes it quite easy to drink.
“You won’t notice how strong it is until you’ve had more than one,” Crandall said, chuckling.