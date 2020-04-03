Schools are closed, and students are home.
But learning must go on.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island hopes to help by offering daily lessons through a new program called “Scute’s School” that provides a learning resource for parents, teachers and others.
The center’s education team is sharing a variety of interactive learning opportunities through daily online posts, which include updates on the rehabilitation of current turtle patients, behind-the-scenes looks at the treatment rooms and up-close views of the turtles.
“Scute’s School is a testament to our unyielding love for conservation and a sincere desire to be a consistent source of educational information and entertainment in a time that can feel overwhelming,” said Nicki Thomas, education program manager at GTSC. “We have a talented and determined team of passionate educators and AmeriCorps members eager to connect with families, supporters and anyone interested in sea turtles.”
The center publishes a new post daily at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Posts feature crafts, printable and digital activities, recorded lectures or demonstrations, book readings and updates on what’s happening with the sick and injured turtle patients in the hospital.
“All you need to do is check our Facebook page for the newest post,” Thomas said. “You can also find all the activities on our website.”
The center aims to continue spotlighting how human and environmental health are interwoven through the stories of its rehabilitation and research efforts.
“It’s important to us to continue to share the message of hope, meaning and impactful actions that we can take as stewards of our oceans and marine life,” Thomas said.
GSTC started several years ago its robust Virtual Field Trip program, through which a sea turtle expert uses a live video chat to connect viewers with content about habitats, adaptations, threats and veterinary medicine. The program is used in classrooms across the country and around the world in places like Spain, Costa Rica and St. Kitts.
“We’re still offering Virtual Field Trips and looking at creative ways to help educators connect with their students outside of the traditional classroom,” Thomas said. “Scute’s School is a new take on a standard practice. We’ve always been a resource for educators. We’ve just expanded our online presence and made a concerted effort to be more inclusive for all teachers.”
Scute’s School has already garnered a devoted audience eager to learn more about sea turtles and local conservation efforts.
“When we decided to launch Scute’s School, we didn’t know what to expect,” Thomas said. “It’s been incredible and so motivating to see all the positive feedback.
“It’s amazing to see our followers and supporters continue to carry the torch of our mission work. Human connection is so important to us all. It’s really been a light for us as a team.”
Those wishing to support the center and its work can also participate in the Adopt-a-Sea Turtle program.
“We currently have Pip, Swiss and our (diamondback terrapin) hatchlings available for symbolic adoption,” Thomas said. “Adoptive parents get access to regular email updates on how their turtle is doing in addition to educational tidbits. We’ve moved all the perks to an online format. It’s a great way to continue supporting our patients and spread some turtle cheer.”