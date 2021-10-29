Ladies and gentlemen, it has arrived. UGA and the University of Florida will meet on the gridiron this weekend — 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville — in an intense rivalry that’s been unfolding since 1904.
But with Georgia being ranked No. 1 in the country and a 14-point favorite, there’s a good chance the Bulldawg faithful will have reason to celebrate. So why not plan accordingly with some custom cocktails? Hey, it ain’t called “the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party” for nothing.
And Rebecca Burns has plenty of ideas. The Golden Isles native and owner of Event Libations has a unique understanding of what this game means to locals.
Burns has a long history creating handcrafted cocktails and utilized the pandemic as a catalyst to open her own business, which offers bar service for area events.
“I started Event Libations with weddings in mind. When my husband and I were married five years ago, I had to plan the bar service myself because there wasn’t an option in this area. In only a year and a half, we have successfully served 29 weddings,” she said.
“The business has expanded to home parties, bourbon tastings, mixology classes, cocktail and wine menu creation and design for local restaurants. I also host wine tastings weekly on the Georgia Coastal Railway.”
When it comes to making cocktails at home, especially for soirees like GA-FL, Burns has a few tried-and-true tips.
“Find balance between ingredients and elements. A good cocktail shouldn’t be too strong, too sweet, too bitter, etc. Making cocktails is just like cooking,” she said.
For many hosting parties this weekend, Burns suggests adding the chic touch of a signature cocktail. Though, she adds, there are some things to consider when deciding on the perfect drink designed to please a crowd.
“People tend to gravitate to refreshing beverages in social settings — think acidity, some sweetness and choice of alcohol,” she said.
“For example, a margarita touches on all elements of taste with a cocktail: sweet, sour, salty and texture.”
But for those who are at a bit of a loss Burns does have a recipe to share — the Sic ‘Em-Rita. Not only does it hit on all the key points, it’s also the perfect shade to support the red and black.
“It’s a beautiful bright red color and a mildly sweet and tart cocktail,” she said.
Sic ‘Em-Rita (a pomegranate margarita)
2 oz blanco tequila
3/4 oz Cointreau
3/4 oz simple syrup
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
2 oz pomegranate juice
Lime for garnish
Directions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, add tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice and pomegranate juice. Shake well.
Pour salt onto a plate or shallow dish. Rub a lime wedge rub along the rim of a glass and dip glasses upside down to salt the rim. Fill glasses with ice and pour in the margarita mixture. Garnish with a fresh wedge of lime.