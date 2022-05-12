Learning has always been the center of Fred Powell’s journey. As a self-taught artist, he’s spent years talking with other painters and exploring a various of techniques.
“I have learned a lot of through research and talking with gifted artist. My medium is primarily acrylics with a love for painting mostly birds. I’ve done a great bit of traveling and enjoyed seeing all the beautiful and exotic birds from different countries,” he said.
After retiring from a career in finance in Atlanta, Powell moved to the Golden Isles where he quickly began to network with others who shared his passion for painting. He joined Glynn Visual Arts where he continued to build connections and friendships.
“After moving to Brunswick, I soon met George Netherton and his wife, Pam. I owe much to George. He is an outstanding, accomplished artist. Back in 2014, he and Pam attended a gathering of friends. George saw some of my drawings at that time and encouraged me to pursue painting. I really had no clue with how to begin,” he said.
“I purchased supplies, began reading and put some paint on canvas. Without George encouraging me, I might have never picked up a brush and paint. Much to my surprise, my paintings began to sell.”
Powell joined the Jekyll Arts Association and served as its chairman for two years. During this time, he continued honing his craft, even nabbing the prestigious Claiborne Smith Memorial People Choice Award.
“I was honored by having one of my paintings voted on by members and guests. It won — a huge surprise and a most cherished award. It is still given each year during the festival on Jekyll,” he said.
While Powell’s painting skills grew, he was also learning how to navigate arts organizations. So when his friend, Netherton, then the president of the Coastal Georgia Artists’ Guild approached him about joining, he was familiar with the process.
“I was asked to submit artwork to a committee for being approved as a member of the guild. I submitted the three pieces of my work required. Myself and my work were voted on, approved and in November of 2018 I became a GCAG member,” he said.
“In 2021, I was approached by George and the nominating committee to put my name in for the president’s position. I had gotten to know all the members of the guild and knew the amount of talent represented in the small accomplished group was beyond compare. I felt honored to be asked to lead such a brilliant, skilled and inspiring group of artists.”
Like Powell, there are plenty of talented artists within the group. To share their work, the group holds seasonal shows and sales. The next one is set for this weekend. The Coastal Georgia Artists Guild will host its annual Spring Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday at the Casino’s room 108, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It’s free and open to the public. It’s also pet friendly.
“All 20 artist showing their work will be at the show all day on May 14th and 15th. If someone has an interest in buying art, they can meet and talk with the artist in person. All people, whether visitors to the area or artists — regardless of the level of training or how professional accomplished one may be, enjoy meeting other artist. The Georgia Coastal Artist Guild members are of the highest caliber artist in the area. Their level of excellence is unsurpassed,” Powell said.