Whether it’s vibrant birds, crashing ocean waves or lively marshes, the Golden Isles is admired for its rich scenes of natural beauty.
Attracted to its charm, artists have captured its treasures for years. As the art community grew, the Georgia Coastal Artist Guild (GCA) was organized.
The group was formed in 1983 when members of the Glynn Art Association formed a division of professional artists. The group held their first show at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Forty years later, GCA will be back for another exhibit.
GCA will show a new exhibit through August at the Goodyear Cottage Art Gallery and Gift Shop on Jekyll Island. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The show will include a wide range of styles, including mixed media and paintings in oil, acrylic and watercolor by 22 different artists.
“We’ve got a lot of really talented artists in our group. Unbelievable. I think that our goal is to develop and continue to develop as artists. … We feed off one another and enjoy watching others paint and learning from them,” said Fred Powell, the president of GCA.
George Netherton, an artist and GCA member, said the organization contains a diverse group of artists with ages ranging from around 30 to 90. He said it is inspiring to see artists in their 90s active in creating art.
“When it comes to creating art, you just have to do it yourself on an individual basis, and at times, it can be lonely. But there’s a great camaraderie between artists, and artists learn from each other,” said Netherton.
Netherton will show his work at the exhibit. His main medium is oil and features coastal landscapes.
“You could put 30 artists in a group and tell them, ‘paint the same thing,’ and you’re not going to find one painting that looks like any of the others. Each one will be an individual style, so we are individuals, but at the same time, we need each other,” Netherton said.
Originally in business, Netherton said GCA has given him a vehicle to share his art with the community.
When Netherton moved to St. Simons, he said he started developing new skills, like learning to paint from life. With the unique landscape of St. Simons, he said the landscape was great for painting en plein air.
“I’ve never felt the satisfaction then that I do now. Especially when somebody comes up to you and says, ‘I bought one of your paintings 15 years ago. And we have it in our house, and we enjoy it every day.’ And it’s like, what’s better than that?” Netherton said.
The gallery and opening reception are both free and open to the public. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.