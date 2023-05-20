Are you fighting for your family? I have written about this over the last couple of weeks. We often fight with our families, but we need to learn to fight for one another. I have mentioned a couple of reasons for this so far: (1) I have said that marriage is not just a good thing, but a God thing. (2) I also said that if we do not fight for our marriage and family, we will slowly lose ground over time. This is what leads to many divorces and family feuds. The relationships simply were not nurtured over time, and they eventually break down.

Well, let’s look at another huge reason that we should fight for our families: future generations are at stake. Your life and marriage may have a far greater impact than you may ever know. In the Ten Commandments, God gave the nation of Israel a prescription for how he wanted them to live as a part of his covenant people. He wanted to be their God alone, and He wanted them to follow Him so the Lord said to Israel, “For I the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments” (Exodus 20:5,6).

