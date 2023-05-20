Are you fighting for your family? I have written about this over the last couple of weeks. We often fight with our families, but we need to learn to fight for one another. I have mentioned a couple of reasons for this so far: (1) I have said that marriage is not just a good thing, but a God thing. (2) I also said that if we do not fight for our marriage and family, we will slowly lose ground over time. This is what leads to many divorces and family feuds. The relationships simply were not nurtured over time, and they eventually break down.
Well, let’s look at another huge reason that we should fight for our families: future generations are at stake. Your life and marriage may have a far greater impact than you may ever know. In the Ten Commandments, God gave the nation of Israel a prescription for how he wanted them to live as a part of his covenant people. He wanted to be their God alone, and He wanted them to follow Him so the Lord said to Israel, “For I the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments” (Exodus 20:5,6).
This is a sobering thought, but God has said that the course of actions we pursue has the ability to impact not only us but also future generations to come. There is a definite price for sin and disobedience to God. When we pursue a lifestyle that is contrary to God’s will for our lives, we may set in motion a chain of events that will carry on for generations.
I can’t tell you how many times I have seen alcoholism or addiction run through a family tree. I have seen generations of men in the same family who were all unfaithful to their wives. There are some out there that have felt like your family dysfunction has been a dead weight holding you back. It has been like a curse hanging over your head keeping you from really moving forward with true success. The scripture has come true — the sin of your fathers (or mothers) has been passed on to you. Maybe you feel trapped. Is there any hope?
Did you notice that while God promised that the sin and rebellion would be passed down to the third and fourth generations, that the promised blessing was far greater? The Lord said he would show love to a thousand generations of those “who love me and keep my
None us have to live a cursed life. And we do not have to pass on a cursed life of dysfunction, addiction and disobedience either. No matter how messed up you or your family has been, it can all stop with you. The blood of Jesus Christ can cleanse you from all filth, and through Christ you can begin again.
When a man or woman commits his or her life to Jesus Christ, they are completely forgiven from the past. Jesus can set them free from all of the guilt and shame as well as offer them a fresh purpose for the future.
As we learn to walk in obedience and love to Christ, Christ can change us. And our faith in Christ can set in motion a whole new chain of events for the future generations to come. Can you imagine your obedience to Christ actually paving the way for your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as the many generations to come? What kind of legacy do you want to pass on — faith, hope, love, worship, obedience, blessing? In the name of Jesus, these are the things I seek to pass on. These are some of the reasons I fight. I fight for my marriage and my family because I know that there are future generations on the line. I seek to pass down blessing and a legacy of faithfulness. This is why I fight. And that’s the Word.