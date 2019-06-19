Gazpacho, burger perfect for summer

For chefs like Tanya Sergey, every season presents an opportunity to explore. The owner of A Moveable Feast in Brunswick takes these changes as a chance to serve up new recipes for her customers. Like hearty root vegetables that appear in winter and fall, summer is also a time to make use of fresh produce for wholesome meals.
“Every season holds its unique pleasures when it comes to food. Summer in the South is a particularly wonderful time for cooks – both professional and home based,” she said.
“At A Moveable Feast Restaurant, two of my favorite summer dishes take advantage of the amazing bounty provided by Southern gardens.”
Those dishes are gazpacho with avocado and a pico del gallo burger with jalapeno cilantro cream and white cheddar. Gazpacho is ideal for South Georgia heat. The soup, made from raw, blended vegetables, originated in Spain and Portugal. Sergey says the cool dish is perfect for toasty summer days.
“Gazpacho with avocado ... many people have never experienced the cool heat of a cold summer soup. Gazpacho is one of my favorites and utilizes all the wonderful flavors of summer. The avocado adds a lovely creamy coolness to the clean heat of the soup,” she said.
That’s certainly enough for a light summer meal on its own. However, if one is looking for something more filling, Sergey enjoys pairing the soup with her pico de gallo burger.
It, like the soup, combines fresh garden veggies with citrus and sweet heat for a perfect summer meal.
“Who doesn’t love a great summer burger? I like to make my own pico de gallo and pair it with white cheddar and a cream sauce made from jalapeños, lime and cilantro,” she said. “The remaining juice pairs quite well with chilled vodka…. Just saying!”
The patty itself can be a vegetarian option like a black bean or chickpea burger or a traditional beef patty. The pieces of the meal can be broken down into recipes for each. See Sergey’s directions below:
Gazpacho with avocado
Ingredients
3 pounds of tomatoes, blanched and peeled or 3 pounds of canned diced tomatoes
1 medium red onion
1 red pepper (seeded)
3 stalks of celery with strings removed
3 medium cucumbers (peeled and seeded)
Juice of 1 lemon
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
½ cup olive oil
8 dashes of Tabasco sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Rough chop all your vegetables and literally throw everything into a blender. You will need to work in two or three batches to puree all the ingredients. Chill well at least 4 hours or overnight if possible. Garnish with slices of avocado. Serve cold.
Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
3 ears blanched summer corn (or 1 14oz canned corn, drained)
½ small red onion finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
1 cup seeded and finely chopped tomato
1 seeded and finely chopped jalapeno
Juice of 2 limes
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients and let sit for at least an hour before serving. Use a small strainer or slotted spoon to scoop up the solids and leave the juice behind.
Jalapeno cream sauce
Ingredients
1 jalapeno (seeded)
Juice of two limes
½ cup of cilantro leaves and stems
1 brick of cream cheese
2 cups of Greek yogurt
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Blitz jalapeno, lime and cilantro in food processor. Add cream cheese and blitz again. Add Greek yogurt last with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. This smooth and savory sauce is also perfectly suited for fish, chicken, quesadillas or flatbread. Cook your burger and grab a tasty toasted bun. Slather the bottom bun with the jalapeno cream, top the burger with white cheddar and then top the cheddar with the pico de gallo.