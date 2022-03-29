At the end of last year, Megan Ficarelli was at a complete loss. She had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism and was taking medication but her condition hadn’t improved.
In fact, it had gotten worse.
“I was put on Levothyroxine and I noticed a little bit of difference for a while, but then just started feeling even worse than I did before the medication,” she said.
Over time, everyday tasks morphed into monumental challenges. Trips to the grocery store required a long nap afterward. Ficarelli found herself sleeping 12-plus hours a day and even with that ample rest, every aspect of life was a struggle.
Not one to give up, she decided to seek answers.
“I consulted Dr. Google,” she said with a laugh. “Because I wasn’t getting better. It just wasn’t good. I was bloated and gaining weight for no reason. And I was tired all the time.”
Ficarelli followed up with the doctor who had prescribed the thyroid medication. She was certain that something else could be done. But after a couple of tests, she was told that there was really nothing wrong with her.
“I was told that everything looked fine and that I was just going to feel this way because I was getting older ... because I was 40,” she said.
Of course, that was unacceptable and more than a little insulting. But Ficarelli continued her search and was steered toward functional medicine through a friend who has the same condition.
“She sees a natural health doctor in Florida and told me, ‘you definitely have to go to a functional medicine doctor. It’s the only way that I feel good,’” she said.
That led her to discover Dr. Jen Heller of Heller Healthcare in Brunswick. Ficarelli decided to go meet her at her Brunswick office.
“I found Dr. Heller and all of the reviews were just fantastic. Everybody loves her. I thought, ‘I’m going to go in,’” she said.
What Ficarelli discovered was an integrative office that provides chiropractic care and medical massage, while its sister practice, Golden Isles Functional Medicine offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning and specializes in regenerative medicine.
Both sides of the practice work together to develop a comprehensive care plan for each patient. And their goal remains simple — to help each patient live their best life.
For Ficarelli, it was more than just a way to find real answers — it was also a way to find a much-needed support system.
“It was the first time that I felt like someone had my back. The first time that somebody really listened. I think I was in tears in Dr. Heller’s office that first time,” she said.
“I just so bad and so helpless. I just was like ‘I guess this is me now for the rest of my life.’”
Heller was quick to offer Ficarelli hope.
“She promised me she wouldn’t give up until there was a solution. And I’m so thankful she delivered on that promise,” she said.
The two settled on a plethora of testing, including food and hair testing, exploring every aspect of Ficarelli’s biology and lifestyle. That allowed them to fully understand what was happening in her body.
“We do a lot of extensive testing to figure out where the hiccup is in the function of health,” Dr. Heller said. “The way our office is designed is the way I needed it for my own health. The patients may meet with me first, but the magic comes from brining our traditional medicine providers, holistic medicine providers, and nutritional and functional based providers knowledge together and blend them to create the right plan for each patient.
Once those results were reviewed, the care plan included a change in medication, an overhaul in diet and additional supplements to replace the nutrients her body was not absorbing.
Their intricate testing also revealed that Ficarelli was suffering from Hashimoto’s Disease, an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid.
“With an autoimmune disease, the body gets confused and it attacks itself. It thinks it’s trying to fight off an injury or a virus or a bug,” Heller said. “But instead it’s attacking healthy tissue, in this case the thyroid. And the thyroid controls so many things and that’s where a lot of the symptoms come from.”
Once the mystery had been unraveled, they were able to plot a course that literally changed Ficarelli’s life.
And now, she’s feeling more healthy and more vibrant than she did in her 20s.
“I don’t think I really realized how bad I felt because it became the norm. Any mild chore was exhausting. But now, I can get through the day without a nap,” she said with a laugh.
“I can go on a hike. I can play with my dogs. I can go to the store and to work. I can finally live my life. I just wish I had gone in sooner.”