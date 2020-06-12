Since 1777, America’s flag has served as a focal point for the highest ideals — the right of every citizen to freely pursue life, liberty and happiness. It’s flown over the country through times of great peril and civil unrest, serving as a beacon for a brighter, better tomorrow.
On Sunday, the country will mark its annual flag day, paying hommage to the symbol of these United States. As the day approaches, it seems appropriate to share some facts — some know and some less familiar — about Old Glory.
• The United States has had 27 incarnations of the flag.
• The colors were prescribed meaning by the founding fathers. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor. White represents purity and innocence. Blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
• There’s no definitive proof that Betsy Ross sewed the first flag. Her grandson offered the first account of this, 100 years after the fact, in 1870.
• Neil Armstrong planted the first flag on the moon in 1969. Since then, five more American flags have been graced its surface.
• The current design was the brainchild of a 17-year-old high school student Robert G. Heft in 1958. The class project was presented to President Dwight D. Eisenhower as part of a contest. He selected the format out of 1,500 entries.
• Federal law mandates that the flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset (with the exception of inclement weather). However, if the flag is properly illuminated it can be displayed in the dark and for 24 hours a day.