Emily Axelson’s hands moved quickly as she dipped the frozen custard into the awaiting melted chocolate.
“You have to be pretty fast with it since it’s frozen,” she said with a grin, holding the pop stick. “It’s actually kind of therapeutic.”
The chef and manager at the brand new Fuse Frozen Co., located at Canal Crossing in Brunswick, actually helped to develop the franchise’s latest decadent delights — frozen custard pops, cakes and cookie sandwiches.
And while the offerings have just been unveiled, Axelson herself has a long history with the company. She started out as a cashier at the frozen yogurt hub before earning her culinary arts degree.
“I went to the College of Coastal Georgia and then I moved back to New York, where I’m from, and worked as a pastry chef there under an incredible woman. Then, I thought ‘maybe pastry is not for me.’ So I moved on to line cook, and I moved back here in August,” she said.
“I was close with the (Fuse) owners, Justin and Brie (Henshaw) before, and when I came back, they asked if I wanted to open this store with this new concept.”
It had been some time since Axelson had worked with frozen desserts, but she was by no means unfamiliar. In fact, her first few jobs involved ice cream.
“My first job when I was 14 was at an ice cream store,” she said with laugh. “Then I worked at another ice cream store where the lady made cakes. So I learned the basics there. But this is much easier and it’s a lot of fun.”
It’s a twist on Fuse’s traditional offerings, but it’s something that Axelson is really excited to share. The latest store is the only one of the four franchise locations that currently does these novelty items — the cakes, cookie sandwiches and pops. Of course, they still do offer self-serve yogurt.
“Originally, Fuse was just the self-serve (yogurt) side ... but we didn’t do just yogurt, we also came out with the gelatos and sorbets as well. Across the board, we’ve always had a lot of options for people,” she said.
“But since the frozen yogurt craze kind of died down a little bit ... we decided to revamp, so we introduced the frozen custard along with our frozen novelties. With the frozen custard, we are making the cookie sandwiches, the pops and cakes.”
The array is on display in the store’s case — proving a dream come true for anyone with a sweet tooth. The chocolate and brightly colored sprinkles mix to create a visual buffet. The current menu includes frozen vanilla custard pops with a chocolate coffee coating or a chocolate pop paired with a strawberry shell.
There’s also chocolate chip cookies with a vanilla gelato center, as well as the scrumptious cakes.
Whatever the choice, the base is the new frozen custard, which is stored in futuristic freezing chambers.
“The custard is kept in here,” she said, gesturing to several machines in a row. “They are from Italy, and I think we’re one of the only places in the country to have them. The cool thing about these is each machine has its own setting so basically each one has its own mind. You pour in the custard, and it sets to the right temperature. Then they randomly kick on and turn to keep the custard fresh.”
While the production process might seem tricky, Axelson says variations of the goodness can be recreated at home — even if one doesn’t have a fancy freezing machine.
“The cookies, obviously, are very easy. You can just use your grandmother’s chocolate chip cookie recipe. I always find two cookies that are similar in size ... then wait for them to finish cooking. Actually, I put them in and take them out a little before they’re done so they’re still a little doughy in the center. It’s easier to bite into that way,” she said.
“Then you can use the custard (or ice cream), put a scoop in the middle, then smoosh it together.”
A variation of the cakes too, she says, can be made at home, given one has enough patience.
One needs to create layers of custard and cookie goodness, assembling one on top of the other.
“You can definitely make something similar at home,” she said.
For her part, Axelson cannot wait to share the newest items with the whole community.
While the location has been serving customers since March 19, it will hold a ribbon cutting beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday with music, activities and of course, sugar.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun ... we’ll do the ribbon cutting, we’ll have music and face painting. It’s going to be great,” she said.
Frozen Custard Cake
(Axelson notes that this cake is incredibly customizable and can be tailored to a person’s tastes. A general outline follows)
For the custard:
4 eggs
4 cups whole milk
1/2 cup of sugar
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of butter
3 tablespoons of cornstarch
Directions
Whisk eggs, sugar and cornstarch together in a bowl until sugar dissolves. Place in a saucepan over low heat. Then stir milk, vanilla extract and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove mixture from heat before it comes to a boil. After it cools, the custard may be frozen to recreate Fuse’s custard cake.
For the cake:
10.5 oz crushed cookie for base
10 oz of frozen custard for first layer
5 oz of crushed cookie for center
10 oz of frozen custard for final layer
20 oz of chocolate whipped cream to cover the whole cake
In a steel cake ring, assemble the cake in layers, starting with the cookie base. Add the custard layer, then top with another cookie section, followed by the custard. Pipe in whip cream to fill in the ring. Place in freezer until frozen solid and ready to cut.
Axelson notes that the custard and whipped cream can be created at home, using whatever flavors are preferred.