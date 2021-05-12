It’s that time of year again when late spring and early summer vegetables are hitting the produce stands.
From blueberries, peaches, field peas, tomatoes, crookneck squash and zucchini to watermelon and cantaloupe, it’s that time of year to buy them and enjoy them for meals.
At Uncle Don’s Local Market on St. Simons Island at 1610 Frederica Road, owner Don Maxey has them all to choose from, along with his “honors market” by the airport. That is where people pay what they can on the “honor system.”
“I would rather people buy local because you’re supporting the local farmer and the local community,” Maxey said.
He opened the honors market back in October 2019, and while most places struggled throughout the pandemic, he had a boom of people coming and purchasing fresh produce to cook with at home.
“It’s not as busy this year but last year when the restaurants were closed, nobody was going to the grocery store, so guess where they went? Here and they went over there to the outdoor market,” Maxey said. “I was stocking, and stocking and people would keep buying.
“It’s so exciting to see people cooking at home. You know what’s going in — nothing against the restaurants because I go out to eat all the time, but you know how much salt you put in. You know how much pepper you put in — you’re sitting there, especially if you grow your own, and that’s even better. But cooking at home, it’s just healthier.”
Things have gotten back to normal for Maxey this year, though.
“People still buy veggies. It’s kind like this whole thing about exercising in January and February,” Maxey said. “People started cooking at home, and once restaurants opened up or the stores, people don’t cook. It just doesn’t appear that they’re cooking at home as much as they were.”
One way Maxey likes to use those fresh vegetables is by making a squash casserole, as it’s a great way to incorporate fresh squash and Vidalia onions.
However, when it comes to choosing the squash, Maxey said smaller is better.
“I’m a big believer in that the smaller ones — zucchini, squash, anything smaller — just seem to have much more flavor and is much tastier,” Maxey said. “Then you can also see the brightness of one if it comes straight out of the ground — you can see it’s really bright. Organic or not organic, the brighter they are, the more sugars you’re going to see in there.”
When it comes to cooking with these fresh vegetables, Maxey said using as little seasoning as possible is the top priority.
“Some people don’t like salt or pepper. Some people use olive oil, and some people use butter,” Maxey said. “For me, I throw in a little bit of butter and a little bit of olive oil in there just to give a little bit more flavor but not much. You don’t want to overdo it. Let the natural taste of squash or zucchini or whatever you’re cooking, let that come out and mix it with other vegetables.”
Maxey said not to use just one vegetable but to mix them together for a flavor overload.
“What we do is we’ll take okra, split it open, drizzle a little bit olive oil and salt, and then put in a sliced up Vidalia onion,” Maxey said. “We’ll roast it sometimes and put a sweet potato in with the onion or a tomato, just blend them all together — it’s wonderful.”
Eating fresh vegetables is key for a good diet, as it’s easy on the digestive system and body.
“It’s grown out of the ground. Your digestive system is set up where it can digest that so it can give you energy,” Maxey said. “It’s all water-based. A lot of its water, so it doesn’t take much to digest it. It’s wonderful, and there’s nothing better than just eating veggies.”
Most weeks, Maxey’s honest market is open six days a week, with it closed on Sunday, but he said that there are times they’re open seven days a week. It depends on the time of year and how much product he has.
“I bring in much more produce on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Maxey said. “So by time Sunday comes rolling around, I’m getting kind of low, and I like it to be full and fresh. If it’s not full, then sometimes I’ll go Saturday. When I do, I’ll open up on Sunday, but during the summertime, I’ll go three times a week bringing in produce.”
Squash Casserole Recipe
Ingredients:
4 pounds yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup (8 oz) shredded sharp Cheddar Cheese
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
Put squash into boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Cut the squash and press between a paper towel. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add chopped onions and garlic, and sauté until tender. Combine onion mixture, squash, soup and remaining ingredients into a lightly greased 11x7 inch baking dish. Bake at 350-degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Yield: eight to 10 servings.