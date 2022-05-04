The word “mother” means a lot of things to a lot of people.
For many, it represents a loving caretaker, a stern educator or a ferocious guardian, although it may have less positive associations for some.
One thing’s for sure; a mother’s work could easily be a full-time gig. But Mother’s Day — which falls on May 8 this year — is one of the few breaks a lot of moms can look forward to.
Renowned Chef John “J.B.” Belechak of Palmer’s Village Café has a perfect, easy brunch dish for the children and spouses who want to take a little weight off mom’s shoulders this weekend — a French toast challah bread.
It’s been on the menu at Palmer’s for quite a while, largely due to its simplicity and timeless flavor. When coming up with this particular dish, Belechak said he was looking for something grandma would make — simplistic, but made with love and care.
“I didn’t know my grandma very well, but that’s the image I have of her,” Belechak said.
It hits a lot of familiar, comforting flavors but also allows for a lot of personalization as well. The French toast base is a springboard for whatever she prefers. Powdered sugar and strawberries are a good standby, but both of those can easily be subbed out for something else that strikes mom’s fancy.
“If your wife likes mango, papaya, blueberries or whatever, you can turn that into her meal,” Belechak said.
For the best results, he recommends making the challah bread at home, as close to 80% of what he prepares is made in-house, but pre-made challah bread will work.
“I hope no mother has to work on Mother’s Day, her job is hard enough as it is,” Belechak laughed.
French Toast Challah
1 loaf challah bread or egg bread
2 cups whole milk
3 eggs
1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ cup heavy cream
1 cup granulated sugar
Directions: Preheat griddle or Teflon pan on medium heat. In a mixing bowl, combine cinnamon, vanilla and sugar with eggs and mix thoroughly. Slowly add milk and cream. Mix well and dip bread into the resulting custard to coat, not drench. Spray the cooking surface with cooking spray and cook for two minutes on each side. Serve with berries or other fruit, sprinkle with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.