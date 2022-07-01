Every year, the Golden Isles prove to be a popular spot for tourists and residents to celebrate the Fourth of July, and this year will be no different.
“We expect to have a very busy Fourth of July this year. It is historically one of our busiest weeks of the year in which many vacationers flock to the Golden Isles,” says Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Visitors Bureau.
Independence Day in the Golden Isles is known for its full beaches, hot weather and epic firework displays to close out the night.
“The Fourth of July and the quaintness of our area seem to go hand-in-hand. There is a great sense of community and national pride here and Fourth of July is the perfect time to celebrate that heritage. Being such a strong family community, it is a wonderful time to see community patriotism, family tradition and celebration all come together,” McQuade said.
The celebrations are expected to run at a pre-pandemic level, with more visitors than the recent few years.
“I’m most excited about a return to normalism. Although there are still issues that we all face, I like to think that the worst is behind us and we all can take a pause and celebrate our freedom. The Fourth of July is the time in which we all come together and I’m thankful for that positive reflection that it gives to our community,’” McQuade said.
Whether you’re celebrating this Fourth of July on St. Simons Island, Brunswick or Jekyll, we have compiled a list of events in the area to celebrate this year. Here’s a breakdown of the activities:
St. Simons Island
On St. Simons Island, Independence Day will kick off early at 7 a.m. Monday with the annual Sunshine Festival Fourth of July 5K and Fun Run. This event, hosted yearly by the Golden Isles Track Club, is a beloved tradition for both locals and visitors. Runners are encouraged to dress up in their most patriotic attire for the run. To register, visit goldenislestrack.club.
“Running the race with hundreds of others who come out in their best red, white and blue, sets the stage for a celebration of freedom,” says track club president Orrie McCray.
Celebrations on St. Simons will continue with the Sunshine Festival Golf Cart Parade at 2:30 p.m., beginning at Mallery Park. The parade of patriotically decorated golf carts will continue through the Pier Village. Finishing off the night, the St. Simons Island fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. Bring picnic blankets, towels and beach chairs to view the fireworks display over the ocean.
Jekyll Island
Over on Jekyll Island, the beaches are expected to be full starting in the morning and well into the night. The fireworks display on Jekyll always draws large crowds and the Summer Waves Water Park is a popular destination to cool off on the hot July holiday. The daily pass to get onto Jekyll Island will be raised to $12 on the Fourth of July.
“Independence Day brings people together and Jekyll Island gives them something fun to do. From beaches to biking, families get to discover something new and be together while doing it,” says Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications on Jekyll Island.
Though the beaches are expected to be crowded all day, the night time firework display over the ocean is a point of pride for those on Jekyll Island. It will begin around 9 p.m., shortly after dusk.
“There are few places more beautiful for fireworks than a coastal setting, lighting up the night sky over the ocean. Whether watching from a balcony or a blanket on the beach, there is simply a magical feeling that overwhelms you each time you watch them,” Hawkins said.
Brunswick
In Brunswick, the events will start a bit later. The Brunswick Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on the Fourth at the Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The celebration will have games, food and live music.
Also at 4 p.m., the annual Golf Cart Parade will begin, driving a route from Mansfield Parking lot to Newcastle Street near Mary Ross Waterfront Park. It is $10 to sign up and golf cart drivers are highly encouraged to deck out their cart in all things red, white and blue. Walkers and bikers can also go along the path with them for free. The annual pet parade will begin soon after, at 5 p.m.
“I believe events, like the Old Fashioned 4th of July, bring our community together. With the parade, and even the pet parade, people get together and have some fun while celebrating. People just have the best time dressing up and celebrating the day with friends and neighbors,” says Jennifer Krouse, promotion and events manager in Brunswick.
Those in Brunswick for the Fourth of July should also expect lots of live performances and music. The Penguin Project will put on a play and Annie Akins will sing the National Anthem. At 7 p.m., Squirt Gun will take to the stage to perform.
“I love that the community gets involved, that really gives our Old Fashion 4th of July a real personal touch. It’s the people that I love the most and we want to make this July 4th a memorable one,” Krouse said.
The celebrations in Brunswick will end with a firework show over the East River and Oglethorpe Bay. The firework display will begin at about 9 p.m. and is expected to last around 30 minutes.