On Dec. 18, the Jazz Sounds of Christmas will fill the air at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
“It’s a good atmosphere, people can come and sing and hum along with some Christmas songs,” said the Rev. DeWayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius.
It’s the fourth annual jazz concert for the church at the corner of Albany and Monck streets, this year featuring Travis “The Jazzman” Brown.
“We switched up the performer this year, but it’s still a well-known artist in the community and it’s going to be a good show,” said Cope. “I look forward to a full house.”
It started in the church’s parish hall but quickly outgrew it. Now, the concert takes place in the church’s sanctuary. This year would have been the fifth but for the COVID-19 pandemic, which derailed the 2020 concert.
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and tickets cost $30. Those may be purchased online at saintachurch.org or by calling 912-342-8461.
Ticket sales fund the church’s various ministries, which include paying the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra for public performances, a College of Coastal Georgia episcopal outreach and a food pantry.
“When GIYO comes and plays, we pay them an honorarium,” Cope explained.
The college ministry is a place for students to go for fellowship, comfort and to hear the word of God, Cope said. St. Athanasius is one of several churches involved in a group called Episcopal College Ministries, which runs the program.
Freshman year can be particularly hard for many because it’s their first time living away from family. College is also extremely stressful, so the ministry is there to support any needs students might have — even if it’s just lunch off-campus.
Students also can get mentorship from the program, hear speakers catering to their interests and get help with resume writing and internships.
The church’s largest ministry, however, is the food pantry.
“I can’t say that’s where most of the money will go, but year, it’s our biggest outreach,” Cope said.
Typically, the church distributes food on the first and third Fridays of every month. The exceptions will be July, August and December of next year, Cope said.
On average, the church hands out food to more than 100 people.
The majority goes to people who visit the church, but church members will also deliver food when the need arises.
Someone called the church Wednesday morning asking for food, and because she lacked transportation, Cope delivered a bag of food to her home.
St. Athanasius also takes donations of food. Since the pandemic, more and more people come to the church for simple things like food. Once the effects of the pandemic seemed to be easing, inflation became the primary reason many came looking for food.
Due to fundraisers and the generosity of the community, Cope said the church has managed to satisfy the demand for food and other items.
“We also give away clothes and toiletries, whatever people donate,” Cope said.
Anyone interested in donating food, clothes or toiletries can drop them off at the church office across Monck Street from the sanctuary.
Food donations should be nonperishable.
For more information contact the church at 912-342-8461.