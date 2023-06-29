Red ribbons. White whistling fireworks. Blue bunches of “USA.”
Red, white and blue will paint the Golden Isles on Independence Day.
Celebratory events will take place on Tuesday, in four major spots: Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Sea Island. Here’s what’s in store:
Brunswick
Brunswick takes on the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, featuring games, crafts, live music and food, at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
“You get to see people, and you’re not just sitting in your car watching fireworks. Kids can run around to play, and it’s a great time,” said Matthew Hill, the executive director of the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
Guests can visit food, craft and commercial vendors from 6-9 p.m. Following old fashioned games at 6:15 p.m., local band Squirt Gun will perform at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.
What: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Where: Mary Ross Waterfront Park
When: 6 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
St. Simons Island
Kicking off at 7 a.m., 5k runners will line the street for the 39th annual Sunshine Festival July 4th Race, hosted by the Golden Isles Track Club. Following the 5K, the 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Both races will start and finish at Kings Park, 515 Park Ave.
There will be multiple awards given to the runners, including 5K awards, age group place awards, one mile awards for under 12, 1-mile awards for over 12, 1-mile youth participant medals and push rim wheelchair participant awards. Awards will also be given to the best costume, the best team and the fastest teams.
Race proceeds will go back into the community, including running-related causes.
Along the route, houses will dress in red, white and blue through a home decorating contest. The best-dressed homes will be crowned in three categories: patriotic, creative and Old Glory.
“I look forward to seeing all of the families. One of the things I love most about this race — it’s been in existence for 39 years, so we’ll see generations of families come,” Golden Isles Track Club President Orrie McCrea said. “It’s just a very festive environment.”
To sign up, visit runsignup.com.
The celebration continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Crafts in the Village in the St. Simons Pier Village, according to their Facebook post.
The 4th of July Golf Cart Parade, organized by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, will begin at 2:30 p.m. from Mallery Park to Park Avenue. Golf carts will line up at 1:30 p.m. Donations to support No Kill Glynn County, a local animal welfare charity, are graciously accepted.
“I’m looking forward to the turnout. … It’s grown every year since its birth,” Jeremy Hennig, owner of St. Simons Bait and Tackle, said. “It’s become quite the event.”
Around 9 p.m., St. Simons Island’s epic firework display will begin along the water at the St. Simons Island Pier, according to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
What: St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival
Where: Pier Village on St. Simons Island
When: 7 a.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
Jekyll Island
Fireworks on Jekyll Island will begin around 8:45 p.m. The displays will be visible across the oceanside section. For ideal viewing, visit Great Dunes Beach Park or Oceanview Beach Park.
Parking fees will be an additional $5 for the day of the event, $13 total, but annual passes are not affected.
For more information, visit jekyllisland.com.
What: Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: Oceanside, with best viewing at Great Dunes Beach Park or Oceanview Beach Park
When: 8:45 p.m.
Sea Island
Guests and residents of Sea Island can celebrate during the Fourth of July weekend with games, live music and food, scheduled by The Cloister and Beach Club. At sundown, fireworks will begin.
For more information, visit seaisland.com.
What: Fourth of July Celebrations
Where: Sea Island
When: June 30-July 5