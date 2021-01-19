When you meet Mike Fly, one thing becomes immediately clear — he’s a sensible guy. As a former real estate agent turned developer and business owner, rationality was certainly a skill that served him well. He was able to make smart moves that proved beneficial when making deals.
But it’s also come in handy when making other important life decisions. That’s especially true when it comes to his health.
For decades, Fly has battled shoulder and neck pain, following a car accident in his 20s and it led him on a quest to find the best course for healing.
“That accident messed it up. But it wasn’t unbearable. I didn’t even go to the hospital at the time,” he said.
For Fly, however, it was the beginning of a long road. Through the years, the pain in the shoulder and neck continued to intensify. A situation, Fly notes, that may have been exacerbated by a love of a particular sport.
“I was a racquetball advocate,” Fly recalled with a laugh. “That probably didn’t help it.”
But he kept on keeping on — working and engaging in favored past times like hunting. Eventually though, it all starting to catch up with him. After visiting a doctor, he was told that his right shoulder has lost all of its cartilage.
“It was just bone-on-bone,” he said. “My left shoulder wasn’t as bad but it wasn’t good either.”
Not only was he dealing with the pain, Fly was also enduring sleepless nights, unable to find comfort. And not being able to get adequate rest spilled over to numerous areas in his life.
“My wife, Mary, told me I was irritable. And I was ... I was tired,” he said.
Fly had some orthoscopic work done in the past but the pain always returned. He tried to find relief by enduring painful steroid injections. But he knew that was not a long-term solution.
“I knew that wasn’t probably a good for you to keep doing. It was more like having an oil job but it wasn’t going to last. I would have to keep going back,” he said.
Before long, his doctor suggested a full shoulder replacement. However, after doing his due diligence, Fly decided that surgery was something he just didn’t want to do. So, he started exploring other options.
During a conversation with a friend, Darrell Sammons, he heard about regenerative medicine treatments being offered by Heller Healthcare.
Sammons, a retired pharmacist, had been in a similar position as Fly, dealing with chronic pain in his lower back, shoulders, hip and leg, and he too wanted to avoid surgery. Sammons received regenerative therapy at Heller to treat his chronic pain, and it was a game changer.
“Darrell told me about his experience and I figured it was something to look into,” Fly said.
Heller Healthcare offers various approaches to treating a wide-array of conditions. They offer an anti-arthritis program, degenerative joint care treatment, medical massage, chiropractic care, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization and even nutritional planning. They also specialize in regenerative medicine. Once a treatment normally reserved for top athletes, has become more mainstreamed and offered at Heller Healthcare, located right here in the Golden Isles.
“Regenerative Medicine is revolutionizing the medical industry as a whole. For decades, it was available only in other countries, but since 2015 we have been able to provide this kind of care here to help restore muscle, bone, cartilage and tendons, and of course combat joint pain, arthritis, sports injuries” Heller said.
I met with Dr. Jen and she was very up front with me about the procedure and what to expect,” he said.
Fly took this information and did his own research. He also considered the monetary investment, as insurance doesn’t typically cover the cost of regenerative medicine. After deliberation, Fly felt comfortable in making the move, as it offered a way out of constant pain. And within two weeks of receiving the treatment, he started to notice a difference.
“I had it done in June. After two weeks, I felt a little better. I came back to Dr. Jen and she suggested that we do the whole program — incorporating chiropractic and massage to help… which made a lot of sense,” he said.
Fly was committed and did what Heller prescribed. And, as a result, he’s found a life that’s mostly pain-free already.
“I’m very proud of Mike and how he’s been such a great patient. He does his homework, he shows up for all of his appointments, and has gotten great results such as sleeping every night. I believe everyone is happy about his good mood now!” Heller said with a laugh.