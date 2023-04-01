Are you bitter inside? Do you have any resentment and “unforgiveness” rolling around in your heart somewhere down deep inside? Is there at least one person in your life right now that you need to forgive? I have asked that question in small groups, and usually every hand goes up. When we stop to examine, many of us are carrying bitterness around in our hearts.
What about you? Have you been treated unjustly? Has someone offended you and left you with the taste of bitterness in your mouth? It doesn’t take very long in this world before you can become easily offended somehow by someone. We have all been hurt by actions of others at some point in life. C.S. Lewis warned that is if want to make sure our hearts stay in tact, we should never give it away, even to an animal. He was making the point that love always implies being vulnerable.
Jesus knew bitterness would be a problem for us so he gave us a solution — forgiveness. Jesus called us to forgive those who hurt us. Forgiveness is hard though. There is a cost to it. It means we are willing to let go of our right to want to punish them, and place them in God’s hands to deal with — however God might choose.
Why should we forgive? First of all, God commands us. We are told to “Forgive as the Lord forgave you” (Col. 3:13). Forgiveness is not a suggestion that God offers to us. It is a command that is for our good. We also forgive because Jesus has first forgiven us. Jesus didn’t just preach forgiveness; he practiced it. From the cross, he cried out, “Father forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.” Just as we have received grace from God, we are supposed to extend it to others.
We also need to forgive because bitterness is a great barrier to experiencing God’s love in our own lives. Jesus said, “For if you forgive men (people) when they sin (do wrong) against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” (Matthew 6:14 –15). Well that was pretty straightforward and clear, don’t you think? As the verse reveals, our willingness to forgive others directly impacts our personal experience of God’s grace and forgiveness in our lives.
What often happens when we are betrayed or hurt is that we put up a wall of bitterness around our heart to keep ourselves from being hurt again. But when we put up a wall to protect us from others, that same wall blocks our ability to respond to and receive from God. Walls of bitterness always affect our relationship with the Lord. The only way to remove those walls and to open our hearts to God’s love again is to destroy the walls through the act and process of forgiveness.
Forgiveness is a choice — not an emotion — that I make in response to God’s mercy and grace in my own life. Ephesians 4:32 says, “Be kind to one another, … forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” God willingly forgives us without any strings attached as we invite Jesus into our lives to be our forgiver, leader and Lord. He forgives us completely without holding our sins against us, and then calls us to do the same to those who have offended us.
British pastor and evangelist John Wesley (1703–1791) was traveling with General James Oglethorpe, who was angry with one of his subordinates. The man came to the general and humbly asked for forgiveness, but he was gruffly told, “I never forgive.” Wesley looked the general in the eye and said, “Then I hope, sir, that you never sin.”